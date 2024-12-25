NASA’s X-59 Quiet Supersonic Jet Reaches a Major Milestone

On December 12, NASA successfully completed the first maximum afterburner engine test for its X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft. The ground test took place at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California, marking a crucial step forward as the team prepares the X-59 for flight.
An afterburner is a component of some jet engines that generates additional thrust. Running the engine, an F414-GE-100, with afterburner will allow the X-59 to meet its supersonic speed requirements. The test demonstrated the engine’s ability to operate within temperature limits and with adequate airflow for flight. It also showed the engine’s ability to operate in sync with the aircraft’s other subsystems.
The X-59 is the centerpiece of NASA’s Quesst mission, which seeks to solve one of the major barriers to supersonic flight over land by making sonic booms quieter. The X-59’s first flight is expected to occur in 2025.
The plane resembles the legendary supersonic Concorde. Would the passenger jet be similar, as the ratio to the Concorde regarding size changes? What seems incomprehensible, is why was the Concorde bordered in the first place only after one accident?
I did not make money, and could only go supersonic over the ocean,. Bread and butter flights in continental u.s. we’re not allowed due to the traveling sonic boom. The thing was 1960s tech time for a new ground up design. Lots of youtube videos on it.
In this day and age of communication via the Internet/ video capabilities, how many common people are going to pay for Super Sonic flght? Maybe military , but we are not a Diddy big bucks.
And the accident wasn’t even Concorde’s fault. Anyways… I heard Concorde was shuttered because it wasn’t making money.
The engine noise is just a small part of the noise the supersonic vehicle makes ripping through the air. Therefore, the effort is pointless. It’s gonna be the quietest if it doesn’t take off at all.
Engine noise isn’t the problem, it has been the sonic boom. Why are you talking about engine noise?
Do we have any of these planes at Willow Run Airport in Sumpter Twp, Michigan 48111
Unless you have experience the Concord landing and it talking off the noise is like nothing to compare even military jets When the Prince and Princess came to Dallas Ft Worth on the late 80s living in Irving Tx next to DFW a few miles away everybody was outside asking what the hell was that noise and what was it made by. I’ve never heard anything that loud except rocket launches in Florida. We have a naval air station on the other side of Irving even in formation they have nothing comes close to a SST and they are large air ships are the sonic booms from bigger?
