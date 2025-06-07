New Chemical Kills 95% of Termites and Can’t Harm Humans

A new termite treatment blocks molting, spreads through colonies, and kills up to 95% when combined with a chemical lure.

Drywood termites, which live hidden inside wooden structures, molt about seven times during their lives. Researchers at UC Riverside have discovered that a chemical preventing the formation of new exoskeletons can effectively eliminate termite infestations in homes.

This chemical, called bistrifluron, has been shown to kill approximately 95 percent of a termite colony without causing harm to mammals. Its effectiveness is detailed in a study published in the Journal of Economic Entomology.

“This chemical is more environmentally friendly than ones traditionally used for drywood termite infestations,” said Nicholas Poulos, corresponding author of the paper and a doctoral student in UCR’s Department of Entomology. “It’s specific to insects and can’t harm humans.”

Bistrifluron stops exoskeleton formation

Unlike humans, who have internal skeletons, termites have external exoskeletons that protect them from environmental threats. These exoskeletons are made primarily of chitin, a substance also found in fungal cell walls, fish scales, and the beaks of squids and octopuses. Chitin gives insect exoskeletons their strength, acting both as armor and as a site for muscle attachment.

As termites are getting ready to molt, something they must do in order to grow, they also produce chitin to create the new exoskeleton. Bistrifluron prevents them from doing so.

“Once the termites reach a certain stage, they have to molt. They cannot avoid that,” said Dong-Hwan Choe, UCR entomology professor and senior paper author. “With a lethal dose of this chemical, they’ll try to shed their old exoskeleton but won’t have a new one ready to protect them.”

Spreading through the colony over time

The researchers observed that bistrifluron initially slows the termites down, reducing their feeding activity. Eventually it prevents them from molting, and they die. This is one of the first studies, Choe said, that looks at the impact of chitin-inhibiting chemicals on drywood termites.

“It’s been successfully used on subterranean termites, which are also important structural pests,” Choe said. “But native western drywood termites are also important, especially in California.”

As the termites eat the treated wood, they also spread the chemical to other members of the colony. Full collapse happens in about two months, which is slower than other methods but carries certain advantages in addition to lower toxicity.

“We believe this method of spot treatment can kill a larger colony and spread more easily than current termite control methods,” Choe said. “You don’t have to apply too much to get a very good result. The chitin synthesis inhibitors show promise as localized treatment for drywood termites.”

An alternative to toxic fumigation

Traditional fumigation is not only toxic to humans and stressful ¾ it requires people to bag all of their food and move out of their home ¾ it also does not keep the termites from returning.

“Low-impact strategies like this one will become an attractive option in many cases. Furthermore, the chemical may stay active in the wood for some time, potentially providing protection from future infestations,” Choe said.

Previously, the Choe laboratory discovered a potent yet nontoxic way to lure western drywood termites to their doom. Pinene, a pleasant-smelling chemical released by forest trees, reminds the insects of their food. They follow the scent to wood treated with insecticide.

“We saw significant differences in the death rates using insecticide alone versus the insecticide plus pinene,” said Choe. “Without pinene, we got about 70% mortality. When we added it in, it was over 95%.

Improving practicality for real-world use

Moving forward, the researchers are looking into ways to make bistrifluron easier to apply to wood. For the research described in the paper, the chemical was dissolved in acetone and applied to wood. However, in real life, this solvent isn’t desirable because it is flammable and smells bad.

“We are working to make it more feasible for practical application in real-life scenarios,” Poulos said.

Property owners will likely welcome the innovation, as this species of termite causes a great deal of damage. They are endemic to northern Mexico and California, but as the climate warms, their range is expanding north to areas they did not previously inhabit.

“As we move lumber around the world, the termites are constantly transported to new locations. If they find the climate there acceptable, the problem will spread,” Choe said. “In areas where these termites are common, it’s just a matter of time before homes are infested, so this study is a good initial step toward alternative strategies for controlling them.”

Reference: “Toxicity and horizontal transfer of chitin synthesis inhibitors in the western drywood termite (Blattodea: Kalotermitidae)” by Nicholas A Poulos, Chow-Yang Lee, Michael K Rust and Dong-Hwan Choe, 19 March 2025, Journal of Economic Entomology.

DOI: 10.1093/jee/toaf064

