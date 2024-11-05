New Harvard Discovery Reveals Mars Could Have Supported Life Far Longer Than Thought

Researchers at Harvard’s Paleomagnetics Lab have made a compelling case that Mars’ magnetic field, which could have supported life, lasted until 3.9 billion years ago—much later than previously thought.

Evidence suggests that billions of years ago, Mars may have been a thriving environment for life. Today, however, the planet is cold, dry, and stripped of the magnetic field that might once have protected it. This transformation has turned Mars into a kind of forensic scene, where scientists piece together clues to determine if—and when—the Red Planet could have supported life.

Rethinking the Martian Magnetic Timeline

The question of “when” has particularly intrigued researchers at Harvard’s Paleomagnetics Lab in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. In a new paper published in Nature Communications, they present their strongest evidence yet that Mars’ magnetic field—an essential shield for life—may have lasted until as recently as 3.9 billion years ago. This extends previous estimates of 4.1 billion years, pushing the possibility of habitability hundreds of millions of years closer to our time.

Enhanced Methods Reveal New Insights

The study, led by Sarah Steele, a student at Harvard’s Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, used advanced simulations and computer modeling to estimate the age of the Martian “dynamo,” or global magnetic field. Like Earth’s, Mars’ dynamo was generated by convection in its iron core. Alongside senior author Roger Fu, the John L. Loeb Associate Professor of Natural Sciences, Steele and her team build on their previous theory that the Martian dynamo, which shielded the planet from cosmic rays, persisted longer than previously believed.

Their thinking evolved from experiments simulating cooling and magnetization cycles of huge craters on the Red Planet’s surface. Known to be only weakly magnetic, these well-studied impact basins have led researchers to assume they formed after the dynamo shut down.

The researchers simulated the cooling and magnetization of large impact basins on Mars to defend a later dynamo shutdown. Credit: Sarah Steele

Challenging Established Theories

This timeline was hypothesized using basic principles of paleomagnetics, or the study of a planet’s prehistoric magnetic field. Scientists know ferromagnetic minerals in rock align themselves with surrounding magnetic fields when the rock is hot, but these small fields become “locked in” once the rock has cooled. This effectively turns the minerals into fossilized magnetic fields, which can be studied billions of years later.

Looking at basins on Mars with weak magnetic fields, scientists surmised they initially formed amid hot rock during a period in which there were no other strong magnetic fields present — in other words, after the planet’s dynamo had gone away.

The Dynamo’s Persistence and Impact

But the Harvard team says this early shutdown isn’t necessary to explain those largely de-magnetized craters, according to Steele. Rather, they argue that the craters were formed while the dynamo of Mars was experiencing a polarity reversal — north and south poles switching places — which, through computer simulation, can explain why these large impact basins only have weak magnetic signals today. Magnetic pole flips also happen on Earth every few hundred thousand years.

“We are basically showing that there may not have ever been a good reason to assume Mars’ dynamo shut down early,” Steele said.

Unveiling Martian Mysteries Through Modern Science

Their results build on previous work that first upended existing Martian habitability timelines. They used a famed Martian meteorite, Allan Hills 84001, and a powerful quantum diamond microscope in Fu’s lab, to infer a longer-persisting magnetic field until 3.9 billion years ago by studying different magnetic populations in thin slices of the rock.

Steele says poking holes in a long-held theory is a little nerve-wracking, but that they’ve been “spoiled rotten” by a community of planetary researchers who are open to new interpretations and possibilities.

“We are trying to answer primary, important questions about how everything got to be like it is, even why the entire solar system is the way that it is,” Steele said. “Planetary magnetic fields are our best probe to answer a lot of those questions, and one of the only ways we have to learn about the deep interiors and early histories of planets.”

Reference: “Weak magnetism of Martian impact basins may reflect cooling in a reversing dynamo” by S. C. Steele, R. R. Fu, A. Mittelholz, A. I. Ermakov, R. I. Citron and R. J. Lillis, 9 August 2024, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-51092-4

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