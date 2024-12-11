New Research Reveals That Good Sleep Boosts Language Learning

Sleep enhances memory and learning by coordinating brainwaves, aiding language acquisition, and offering potential therapies for cognitive impairments.

Sleep is crucial for many reasons, and now, a team of international scientists has uncovered another compelling incentive to get eight hours of sleep each night: it helps the brain store and learn a new language.

A study led by the University of South Australia (UniSA) and published in the Journal of Neuroscience has revealed that the coordination of two electrical events in the sleeping brain significantly improves our ability to remember new words and complex grammatical rules.

In an experiment with 35 native English-speaking adults, researchers tracked the brain activity of participants learning a miniature language called Mini Pinyin that is based on Mandarin but with similar grammatical rules to English.

Half of the participants learned Mini Pinyin in the morning and then returned in the evening to have their memory tested. The other half learned Mini Pinyin in the evening and then slept in the laboratory overnight while their brain activity was recorded. Researchers tested their progress in the morning.

Those who slept performed significantly better compared to those who remained awake.

Brainwave Coupling and Memory

Lead researcher Dr Zachariah Cross, who did his PhD at UniSA but is now based at Northwestern University in Chicago, says sleep-based improvements were linked to the coupling of slow oscillations and sleep spindles – brainwave patterns that synchronize during NREM sleep.

“This coupling likely reflects the transfer of learned information from the hippocampus to the cortex, enhancing long-term memory storage,” Dr Cross says.

“Post-sleep neural activity showed unique patterns of theta oscillations associated with cognitive control and memory consolidation, suggesting a strong link between sleep-induced brainwave co-ordination and learning outcomes.”

UniSA researcher Dr Scott Coussens says the study underscores the importance of sleep in learning complex linguistic rules.

“By demonstrating how specific neural processes during sleep support memory consolidation, we provide a new perspective on how sleep disruption impacts language learning,” Dr Coussens says. “Sleep is not just restful; it’s an active, transformative state for the brain.”

The findings could also potentially inform treatments for individuals with language-related impairments, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and aphasia, who experience greater sleep disturbances than other adults.

Potential Therapeutic Applications

Research on both animals and humans shows that slow oscillations improve neural plasticity – the brain’s ability to change and adapt in response to experiences and injury.

“From this perspective, slow oscillations could be increased via methods such as transcranial magnetic stimulation to accelerate aphasia-based speech and language therapy,” Dr Cross says.

In the future, the researchers plan to explore how sleep and wake dynamics influence the learning of other complex cognitive tasks.

“Understanding how the brain works during sleep has implications beyond language learning. It could revolutionize how we approach education, rehabilitation, and cognitive training.”

Reference: “Slow oscillation-spindle coupling predicts sequence-based language learning” by Zachariah R. Cross, Randolph F. Helfrich, Andrew W. Corcoran, Adam J. O. Dede, Mark J. Kohler, Scott W. Coussens, Lena Zou-Williams, Matthias Schlesewsky, M. Gareth Gaskell, Robert T. Knight and Ina Bornkessel-Schlesewsky, 20 November 2024, Journal of Neuroscience.

DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2193-23.2024

The study was funded by the Australian Research Council.

