“Nothing Like We’ve Ever Seen” – JWST Exposes Dormant Black Holes Devouring Stars

Unlike active galaxies that endlessly devour nearby matter, these black holes remain in slumber, stirring only momentarily to consume an unlucky passing star.

Astronomers from MIT, Columbia University, and other institutions have used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to look through thick layers of dust in nearby galaxies and examine the aftermath of black holes consuming stars.

According to a new study published on July 24 in Astrophysical Journal Letters, researchers have, for the first time, used JWST to detect multiple tidal disruption events. These rare cosmic occurrences happen when a galaxy’s central black hole pulls in a neighboring star and tears it apart with powerful tidal forces, releasing a massive burst of energy.

Since the 1990s, scientists have documented around 100 of these tidal disruption events (TDEs), mainly in galaxies with little surrounding dust, where the resulting X-ray or optical light is easier to observe. However, recent findings by MIT researchers suggest that many more of these star-destroying events may exist, hidden from traditional telescopes by thick clouds of gas and dust.

In their previous work, the team found that most of the X-ray and optical light that a TDE gives off can be obscured by a galaxy’s dust, and therefore can go unseen by traditional X-ray and optical telescopes. But that same burst of light can heat up the surrounding dust and generate a new signal, in the form of infrared light.

Now, the same researchers have used JWST — the world’s most powerful infrared detector — to study signals from four dusty galaxies where they suspect tidal disruption events have occurred. Within the dust, JWST detected clear fingerprints of black hole accretion, a process by which material, such as stellar debris, circles and eventually falls into a black hole. The telescope also detected patterns that are strikingly different from the dust that surrounds active galaxies, where the central black hole is constantly pulling in surrounding material.

Together, the observations confirm that a tidal disruption event did indeed occur in each of the four galaxies. What’s more, the researchers conclude that the four events were products of not active black holes but rather dormant ones, which experienced little to no activity until a star happened to pass by.

The new results highlight JWST’s potential to study in detail otherwise hidden tidal disruption events. They are also helping scientists to reveal key differences in the environments around active versus dormant black holes.

“These are the first JWST observations of tidal disruption events, and they look nothing like what we’ve ever seen before,” says lead author Megan Masterson, a graduate student in MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research. “We’ve learned these are indeed powered by black hole accretion, and they don’t look like environments around normal active black holes. The fact that we’re now able to study what that dormant black hole environment actually looks like is an exciting aspect.”

The study’s MIT authors include Christos Panagiotou, Erin Kara, Anna-Christina Eilers, along with Kishalay De of Columbia University and collaborators from multiple other institutions.

Seeing the light

The new study expands on the team’s previous work using another infrared detector — NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission. Using an algorithm developed by co-author Kishalay De of Columbia University, the team searched through a decade’s worth of data from the telescope, looking for infrared “transients,” or short peaks of infrared activity from otherwise quiet galaxies that could be signals of a black hole briefly waking up and feasting on a passing star. That search unearthed about a dozen signals that the group determined were likely produced by a tidal disruption event.

“With that study, we found these 12 sources that look just like TDEs,” Masterson says. “We made a lot of arguments about how the signals were very energetic, and the galaxies didn’t look like they were active before, so the signals must have been from a sudden TDE. But except for these little pieces, there was no direct evidence.”

With the much more sensitive capabilities of JWST, the researchers hoped to discern key “spectral lines,” or infrared light at specific wavelengths, that would be clear fingerprints of conditions associated with a tidal disruption event.

“With NEOWISE, it’s as if our eyes could only see red light or blue light, whereas with JWST, we’re seeing the full rainbow,” Masterson says.

A Bonafide signal

In their new work, the group looked specifically for a peak in infrared, that could only be produced by black hole accretion — a process by which material is drawn toward a black hole in a circulating disk of gas. This disk produces an enormous amount of radiation that is so intense that it can kick out electrons from individual atoms. In particular, such accretion processes can blast several electrons out from atoms of neon, and the resulting ion can transition, releasing infrared radiation at a very specific wavelength that JWST can detect.

“There’s nothing else in the universe that can excite this gas to these energies, except for black hole accretion,” Masterson says.

The researchers searched for this smoking-gun signal in four of the 12 TDE candidates they previously identified. The four signals include: the closest tidal disruption event detected to date, located in a galaxy some 130 million light years away; a TDE that also exhibits a burst of X-ray light; a signal that may have been produced by gas circulating at incredibly high speeds around a central black hole; and a signal that also included an optical flash, which scientists had previously suspected to be a supernova, or the collapse of a dying star, rather than tidal disruption event.

“These four signals were as close as we could get to a sure thing,” Masterson says. “But the JWST data helped us say definitively these are bonafide TDEs.”

When the team pointed JWST toward the galaxies of each of the four signals, in a program designed by De, they observed that the telltale spectral lines showed up in all four sources. These measurements confirmed that black hole accretion occurred in all four galaxies. But the question remained: Was this accretion a temporary feature, triggered by a tidal disruption and a black hole that briefly woke up to feast on a passing star? Or was this accretion a more permanent trait of “active” black holes that are always on? In the case of the latter, it would be less likely that a tidal disruption event had occurred.

To differentiate between the two possibilities, the team used the JWST data to detect another wavelength of infrared light, which indicates the presence of silicates, or dust in the galaxy. They then mapped this dust in each of the four galaxies and compared the patterns to those of active galaxies, which are known to harbor clumpy, donut-shaped dust clouds around the central black hole. Masterson observed that all four sources showed very different patterns compared to typical active galaxies, suggesting that the black hole at the center of each of the galaxies is not normally active, but dormant. If an accretion disk formed around such a black hole, the researchers conclude that it must have been a result of a tidal disruption event.

“Together, these observations say the only thing these flares could be are TDEs,” Masterson says.

She and her collaborators plan to uncover many more previously hidden tidal disruption events, with NEOWISE, JWST, and other infrared telescopes. With enough detections, they say TDEs can serve as effective probes of black hole properties. For instance, how much of a star is shredded, and how fast its debris is accreted and consumed, can reveal fundamental properties of a black hole, such as how massive it is and how fast it spins.

“The actual process of a black hole gobbling down all that stellar material takes a long time,” Masterson says. “It’s not an instantaneous process. And hopefully, we can start to probe how long that process takes and what that environment looks like. No one knows because we just started discovering and studying these events.”

Reference: “JWST’s First View of Tidal Disruption Events: Compact, Accretion-driven Emission Lines and Strong Silicate Emission in an Infrared-selected Sample” by Megan Masterson, Kishalay De, Christos Panagiotou, Erin Kara, Wenbin Lu, Anna-Christina Eilers, Muryel Guolo, Armin Rest, Claudio Ricci and Sjoert van Velzen, 24 July 2025, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/ade153

This research was supported, in part, by NASA.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.