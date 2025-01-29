Quantum Computing’s Biggest Obstacle Just Got Solved – Thanks to Self-Assembling Qubits

Quantum researchers have long believed that strong spin interactions in qubits required covalent bonds, making large-scale applications challenging.

However, a new study proves that hydrogen bonds can effectively link spin centers, enabling easier assembly of molecular spin qubits. This discovery could transform quantum material development by leveraging supramolecular chemistry.

A Light-Driven Approach to Spin Qubits

Qubits are the fundamental units of information in quantum technology. A key challenge in developing practical quantum applications is determining what materials these qubits should be made of. Molecular spin qubits are particularly promising for molecular spintronics, especially in quantum sensing. In these systems, light can stimulate certain materials, creating a second spin center and triggering a light-induced quartet state.

Until now, scientists believed that strong interaction between two spin centers — necessary for forming this quartet state — was only possible if the centers were covalently bonded. However, synthesizing such covalently linked networks is complex and resource-intensive, limiting their practicality for real-world quantum technologies.

Breaking Boundaries with Non-Covalent Bonds

Now, researchers from the Institute of Physical Chemistry at the University of Freiburg and the Institut Charles Sadron at the University of Strasbourg have demonstrated for the first time that non-covalent bonds can also support efficient spin communication. Using a model system consisting of a perylenediimide chromophore and a nitroxide radical, they showed that these components can self-assemble in solution via hydrogen bonds to form functional units.

This breakthrough suggests that an ordered network of spin qubits can be created using supramolecular chemistry, offering a more scalable and flexible approach to designing quantum materials without the need for complex synthetic processes.

“The results illustrate the enormous potential of supramolecular chemistry for the development of novel materials in quantum research.” Dr. Sabine Richert, Institute of Physical Chemistry, University of Freiburg

A Game-Changer for Molecular Spintronics

“The results illustrate the enormous potential of supramolecular chemistry for the development of novel materials in quantum research,” says Dr. Sabine Richert, who conducts research at the Institute of Physical Chemistry at the University of Freiburg, where she heads an Emmy Noether junior research group. “It offers innovative ways to research, scale, and optimize these systems. The findings are therefore an important step towards developing new components for molecular spintronics.”

Reference: “Supramolecular dyads as photogenerated qubit candidates” by Ivan V. Khariushin, Philipp Thielert, Elisa Zöllner, Maximilian Mayländer, Theresia Quintes, Sabine Richert and Andreas Vargas Jentzsch, 27 January 2025, Nature Chemistry.

DOI: 10.1038/s41557-024-01716-5

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