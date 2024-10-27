A supernova witnessed in 1181 was linked to the Pa 30 nebula in 2021, revealing a rare surviving “zombie star.” Advanced 3D imaging from the Keck Observatory uncovered unusual filaments expanding from the core, marking this supernova as highly asymmetric and raising new scientific questions.
In 1181, a new star appeared near the Cassiopeia constellation, shining for six months before fading from view. Recorded as a “guest star” by Chinese and Japanese astronomers nearly a thousand years ago, this event has fascinated and puzzled scientists ever since. Known now as supernova SN 1181, it is one of the few pre-telescope supernovae documented in history.
For centuries, it was considered an “orphan,” meaning none of today’s visible celestial bodies could be traced back to it. However, in 2021, scientists linked SN 1181’s remnant to a nebula called Pa 30, originally discovered in 2013 by amateur astronomer Dana Patchick using data from the WISE telescope as part of a citizen science project.
Unveiling a Celestial Oddity: The Zombie Star
Yet Pa 30 is no ordinary supernova remnant. At its center, astronomers found a “zombie star” — a rare remnant of the original explosion. SN 1181 is thought to have been triggered by a thermonuclear explosion on a dense, dead star known as a white dwarf. Typically, a white dwarf would be completely obliterated by such an explosion, but this time, part of the star survived, creating a “zombie star.”
This partial explosion type is known as a Type Iax supernova. Adding to the intrigue, strange filaments stretch out from this zombie star, resembling the petals of a dandelion. Now, ISTA Assistant Professor Ilaria Caiazzo and lead author Tim Cunningham, a NASA Hubble Fellow at Harvard & Smithsonian’s Center for Astrophysics, have obtained an unprecedented close-up view of these mysterious filaments.
Advanced Imaging Unravels Supernova Secrets
The team around Cunningham and Caiazzo could study this strange supernova remnant in detail thanks to Caltech’s Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI). KCWI is a spectrograph located above 4,000 meters at the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii, near the summit of Mauna Kea volcano, Hawaii’s highest peak.
As its name indicates, KCWI was designed to detect some of the faintest and darkest sources of light in the universe, collectively called the “cosmic web”. In addition, KCWI is so sensitive and smartly designed that it can capture spectral information for every pixel in an image. It can also measure the motion of matter in a stellar explosion, creating something like a 3D movie of a supernova. KCWI does so by examining how the light shifts while moving closer to or away from us, a physical process similar to the familiar Doppler shift we know from blaring sirens that change their tune as an ambulance races by.
A Closer Look at Supernova Asymmetry and Dynamics
Thus, instead of only seeing the typical static image of a fireworks display common to observations of supernovae, the researchers could create a detailed 3D map of the nebula and its strange filaments. In addition, they could show that the material in the filaments traveled ballistically at approximately 1,000 kilometers per second. “This means that the ejected material has not been slowed down, or sped up, since the explosion,” says Cunningham. “Thus, from the measured velocities, looking back in time allowed us to pinpoint the explosion to almost exactly the year 1181.”
Evidence of an Unusual Asymmetry
Beyond the dandelion-shaped filaments and their ballistic expansion, the overall shape of the supernova is most unusual. The team could demonstrate that the ejecta—the material within the filaments being ejected away from the explosion site—is unusually asymmetrical. This suggests that the asymmetry stems from the initial explosion itself. Also, the filaments appear to have a sharp inner edge, showing an inner “gap” surrounding the zombie star.
“Our first detailed 3D characterization of the velocity and spatial structure of a supernova remnant tells us a lot about a unique cosmic event that our ancestors observed centuries ago. But it also raises new questions and sets new challenges for astronomers to tackle next,” concludes Caiazzo.
Reference: “Expansion Properties of the Young Supernova Type Iax Remnant Pa 30 Revealed” by Tim Cunningham, Ilaria Caiazzo, Nikolaus Z. Prusinski, James Fuller, John C. Raymond, S. R. Kulkarni, James D. Neill, Paul Duffell, Chris Martin, Odette Toloza, David Charbonneau, Scott J. Kenyon, Zeren Lin, Mateusz Matuszewski, Rosalie McGurk, Abigail Polin and Philippe Z. Yao, 24 October 2024, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/ad713b
Caiazzo started working on this project as a Burke-Sherman Fairchild Postdoctoral Fellow in theoretical astrophysics at Caltech, USA, before joining ISTA in May this year.
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Memo 2410281253
The filaments in the universe resemble msbase. Objects with masses have moving speeds and they have acceleration derivatives as msbase multiplied by the moving mass representing exponent 1 < ms. Uh-huh.
Thus, the problem of kinetic energy arises to find the derivative value of f(x)'=x^34 in Example 1. There are 34 layers of equal order. Huh. This can also explain various aspects of the acceleration differential motion of the light distortion (interference, diffraction twisting, entanglement…) in the universe. Hmm.
View 1. ms.f(x)=x^34
04110613
14051203
15080902
01100716
If you compare the speed with the straight line on the diagonal of the slope and the cycloid curve shown in the bicycle wheel movement, the curve creates acceleration and slides faster than the straight line. Calculus mathematics can represent this. Huh.
*A cycloid is a word derived from the ancient Greek word for wheel that represents the trajectory of a point on a rotating wheel. When a circle is rolled on a straight line, the trace of the curve drawn by a point on the circle is this curve.
Source 1.
A detailed investigation of supernova asymmetry and dynamics
So instead of looking only at static images typical of fireworks that are common in supernova observations, the researchers were able to create a detailed 3D map of the nebula and its strange filaments. In addition, they were able to show that the material in the filaments traveled ballisticly at a speed of about 1,000 km per second. Cunningham said, "This means that the material released has not slowed or accelerated since the explosion. So by going back in time (with a differential: consensus ms), at the measured speeds, the explosion could be traced back almost exactly to 1181.
1.
As for the power differentiation, the number of equal classes is proportional to the size of the power index, and the three-dimensional function has three equal layers. Then, if it is a dimension of 10 billion powers, there will be 10 billion equal layers, and the acceleration of the motion obtained by differentiating them will be 10 billion. Huh.
I've been in a pile of numbers for a long time, but I didn't know mathematical expression was that important. That's how much the reality of the universe is not a natural phenomenon caused by aesthetics in such symbolic techniques. Then do math geniuses still cling to huge prime numbers? I easily noticed that huge prime numbers span the line of linear functions in PMs. You guys are like zombie stars. You guys are funny how you guys are unusually raising each other, but you don't know the essence and are surprised by the shell? Huh. There's also a zombie msbase galaxy and the universe! Wow!
ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/resurrected-in-space-the-incredible-story-of-the-1181-zombie-star/
Resurrected in Space: The Amazing Story of a 1181 "Zombie Star"
Is this the product of mania/hypomania, bipolar with psychotic features, schizophrenia, a mind cooked by psychedelic drugs, a perverse generative AI prompt, or something else?
Duh. Clueless.
Did you get memo 2410281254? Just making sure…?🤔
Don’t you just love gobbledygook.