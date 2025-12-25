Scientists Discover Protein That Could Treat Depression Through the Gut

New findings suggest that a protein known as Reelin could play a role in treating both “leaky gut” and severe depression.
Could an injectable protein someday help address both “leaky gut” and severe depression? A new study from the University of Victoria (UVic), published in Chronic Stress, points to a glycoprotein called Reelin as a possible future option.
Under normal conditions, the gastrointestinal system controls what passes from the stomach, colon, and intestines into the bloodstream. This system is often called the “gut.” But during chronic stress, or in stress-related conditions such as major depressive disorder (MDD), the gut’s protective barrier can weaken and become more permeable.
When this happens, sometimes described as “leaky gut,” bacteria and toxins can slip into circulation. That leakage may trigger immune activity and inflammation, which can in turn intensify depression symptoms. Because of this, therapies that strengthen and repair the gut barrier could be useful for helping prevent MDD.
Reelin as a Potential Therapeutic Target
One possible approach involves Reelin-based treatments, says Hector Caruncho, a professor of medical sciences at UVic and the study’s corresponding author. Reelin is found across the body, including in the brain, blood, liver, and intestines.
“This study aimed to understand the role of Reelin in the gut, especially under conditions of chronic stress,” says Caruncho. “The gut-brain axis is becoming essential to understanding many psychiatric disorders, including depression.”
The study found that chronic stress decreased Reelin in the intestines of preclinical models, and that a single injection of 3 µg of Reelin normalized levels.
Previous studies have shown that individuals diagnosed with major depressive disorder have less Reelin in their brains, as do rodents exposed to chronic stress, and that a single intravenous injection of 3 µg of Reelin can produce antidepressant-like effects in these rodents. They have also shown Reelin to be necessary for proper gut lining renewal.
Implications for Depression and Gut Health
“Taken together, these results may have important implications for the management of major depressive disorder,” says Ciara Halvorson, neuroscience PhD student at UVic, and first author on the paper. “This is especially true for people who live with both depression and gastrointestinal conditions.
“Under healthy conditions, the gut lining is renewed every four to five days. This is important as the cells in the gut lining are constantly exposed to damaging factors in the gut.
“If Reelin protects against leaky gut by supporting the renewal of the gut lining, Reelin may thereby protect against the worsening of depression symptoms triggered by inflammatory immune responses to leaked gut material.”
While more research is needed before Reelin will be available in the clinic, these findings position Reelin as a promising new treatment for depression that targets processes in both the brain and the gut.
Reference: “An Intravenous Injection of Reelin Rescues Endogenous Reelin Expression and Epithelial Cell Apoptosis in the Small Intestine Following Chronic Stress” by Ciara S Halvorson, Carla Liria Sánchez-Lafuente, Brady S Reive, Lara S Solomons, Josh Allen, Lisa E Kalynchuk and Hector J Caruncho, 1 September 2025, Chronic Stress.
DOI: 10.1177/24705470251381456
This study was supported by funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).
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No medicine helps me sleep. Belsomra only helps me sleep for 4hors
Boron — in clinical doses— with curcuminin the am, vitamin D 4000 IU, whole food vitamin A desiccated liver or whole food cod liver oil, ortho silicon acid, Iodine and selenium in clinical doses I use nascent iodine, histamine lowering probiotics. Check molybdenum levels in htma and zinc and copper in 8: 1 ratio. B12 as hydroxycobalamin and p5p… along with digestive enzymes and phospholipid supplements… help me along with bergamot infused earl gray and no coffee
Hey Emily, what is a good probiotic that lowers histamine. I’m new to these issues.. A lot of the supplements you suggested are coming up in the articles I’ve been reading about. Seems like you know you’re stuff. Thanks in advance!
What are you eating 6 hrs before bed ?
I was the same way and started taking Magnesium Gluconate with 100 mg of trazodone and sleep 8-9 hrs now. I’m down on the trazodone, I was prescribed a higher dose. The magnesium seems to give me a deeper sleep then I have had in years. The gummies are delicious too!
Mdd 30 plus years
Same hear every treatment so far has been unsuccessful. Tms,ketamine, and ect.
Hey, what is a good probiotic that lowers histamine. I’m new to these issues.. A lot of the supplements you suggested are coming up in the articles I’ve been reading about. Seems like you know you’re stuff. Thanks in advance!
IV ketamine works!!!
Gee isn’t that what killed that guy FROM friends ?
Ketamine wrecks your gall and urinary bladders with long-term use.
did 3 ketamine treatments and nothing. i was hopeful since i only had positive mushroom experiences back in the day, but no
What’s MDD?
MDD = Major Depressive Disorder.
Kind of. He was in a hot tub alone while using it. Sounds more like recreational, not theraputic, use to me. Anything can become dangerous if you’re being irresponsible with it.
Yep unfortunately he started abusing it, just like opiates. I’m sure he realized it at that point, but didn’t want to admit failure when he was starting rehabs and funding for addicts. He just never fixed the issues that caused him to use in the first place. If you fix that, and can beat the physical addiction, then your body and mind don’t want to use anymore. I’ve read his book. He never truly addressed the issue that made him use from the start.Adduction is a symptom of trauma, or not living yourself, severe mental / physically pain. If those aren’t addressed and fixed, or being constantly worked on, you will have a tendency to relapse. These days the physical addiction to these drugs is far worse, and deadly not only from the OD factor, but infections, hep C, and the mental damage some due make it near impossible to be the same person or a better person. It’s a hard road, BUT WE DO RECOVER. Addicts need mental support more than anything, and healthy quality treatment programs. Just keep swimming guys. I love you!!!
Like to have information about depression, allergies, hay fever
is reelin found anywhere in nature, food, etc?