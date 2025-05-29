Scientists Discover Violation of 1931 Thermodynamic Principle

The cell model of ion-exchange membranes reveals violations of the Onsager reciprocity principle, particularly at high electrolyte concentrations, highlighting the importance of accounting for asymmetric transport coefficients.

Ion-exchange membranes are widely used in electrochemical and separation processes, and accurate modeling of their transport properties is essential. A new study published in the journal Asymmetry demonstrates that the commonly used cell model for ion-exchange membranes violates the Onsager reciprocity principle, challenging a foundational assumption in non-equilibrium thermodynamics.

In the context of the cell model for ion-exchange membranes, it is shown that the Onsager reciprocity principle does not hold, the cross kinetic coefficients are not equal. This violation arises because the reciprocity principle is valid only for systems in which all generalized fluxes vanish when thermodynamic forces other than zero are present, as stipulated by linear irreversible thermodynamics.

The cell model simplifies the complex structure of real ion-exchange membranes by replacing randomly distributed ion-exchange resin grains with a periodic lattice. This lattice consists of identical, porous, charged spheres surrounded by concentric spherical shells filled with electrolyte, forming a structured porous medium.

To account for interactions between neighboring particles, the model imposes specific boundary conditions at the outer surface of the liquid shell. It is assumed that the gradients of external forces acting on the entire porous layer are equivalent to the local gradients within a single unit cell.

Advantages of the Cell Model Approach

The advantage of the described approach is that all the quantities included in the equations of electrolyte transfer through a porous layer: thermodynamic fluxes and forces, can be directly measured in experiments.

When calculating the kinetic coefficients L ij of the Onsager matrix, as independent thermodynamic forces that are set during the experiment of transferring an electrolyte solution through a thin infinitely extended charged porous layer (membrane), we select gradients of pressure dp/dx, chemical dμ/dx and electrical dφ/dx potentials perpendicular to the surface of this layer.

As dependent thermodynamic parameters determined in the experiment, we take the flux densities: U—solvent (for example, water), I—mobile charges (electric current density), J—solute (density of the diffusion flux of the electrolyte).

Experimental Observations

It was shown based on experiments for heterogeneous MK-40 and homogeneous MF-4SK cation-exchange membranes that their cross coefficients differ little at small concentrations of aqueous solutions of NaCl electrolyte (up to 0.1 M).

At high concentrations, there is a significant quantitative and qualitative discrepancy between reverse osmotic L 13 and capillary osmotic L 31 coefficients, as well as for electrodiffusion coefficients L 23 and L 32 . At the same time, the cross kinetic coefficients L 12 (regulates electroosmosis) and L 21 (regulates streaming current) practically coincide up to high values of the electrolyte concentration.

We have shown here that in the case of the cell membrane model, the Onsager reciprocity principle is violated—the matrix of kinetic coefficients is not symmetric. In this regard, it is necessary to be careful about determining the transport characteristics of membranes, which depend on the cross kinetic coefficients due to the asymmetry of the latter.

In the present paper, it is shown that the coupled cross coefficients can differ not only quantitatively, but also qualitatively. It is crucial when considering the transport characteristics of charged membranes.

Reference: “Asymmetry of cross kinetic coefficients in the cell model of a charged membrane” by Anatoly Filippov, 11 April 2025, Asymmetry.

DOI: 10.55092/asymmetry20250003

