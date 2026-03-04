Scientists Finally Crack the Mystery of the Crab Pulsar’s “Zebra Stripes” After 20 Years

A mysterious striped signal from the Crab Pulsar may finally be explained by a delicate balance between plasma effects and gravitational lensing.

For more than 20 years, astronomers have been trying to explain a striking pattern in radio waves coming from the Crab Pulsar. The signal contains bright, evenly spaced stripes that stand out sharply against dark gaps. The Crab Pulsar is the dense remnant of a star that exploded in a supernova recorded by Chinese and Japanese astronomers in 1054.

In 2024, a theoretical astrophysicist at the University of Kansas published research that largely explained this so-called zebra pattern. Now he has refined that work, concluding that the bending of light by gravity provides the final piece of the puzzle.

“Gravity changes the shape of spacetime,” said Mikhail Medvedev, KU professor of physics & astronomy. He will present his latest findings at the American Physical Society’s 2026 Global Physics Summit, scheduled for March 15-20 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

A related paper has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed Journal of Plasma Physics and is currently available on the pre-print server arXiv.

“Light doesn’t travel in a straight line in a gravitational field because space itself is curved,” he said. “What would be straight in flat spacetime becomes curved in the presence of strong gravity. In that sense, gravity acts as a lens in curved spacetime.”

A Rare Tug-of-War Between Plasma and Gravity

Medvedev explained that gravitational lensing is widely discussed in studies of black holes. However, the Crab Pulsar appears to offer a rare example in which both plasma and gravity shape the signal that astronomers detect, creating what he describes as a “tug-of-war.”

“In black hole images, gravity alone shapes the structure,” he said. “In the Crab Pulsar, both gravity and plasma act together. This represents the first real-world application of this combined effect.”

The Crab Pulsar lies at the center of the Crab Nebula in the Perseus Arm of the Milky Way, about 6,500 light-years from Earth. One light-year is about 5.9 trillion miles, placing the pulsar roughly 38 trillion miles away. In astronomical terms, that distance is relatively close, and the object is well-positioned for observation. Because it is both nearby and bright, it has become a key target for understanding nebulae, supernova remnants, and neutron stars more broadly.

“There’s a remarkable pattern in Pulsar’s spectrum,” Medvedev said. “Unlike ordinary broad spectra — such as sunlight, which contains a continuous range of colors — the Crab’s high-frequency inter-pulse shows discrete spectral bands. If it were a rainbow, it’s as if only specific ‘colors’ appear, with nothing in between.”

Most pulsars emit radio waves that spread across a wide range of frequencies and appear noisy. They do not display sharply separated bands like those seen in the Crab Pulsar.

“The stripes are absolutely distinct with complete darkness between them,” Medvedev said. “There’s a bright band, then nothing, bright band, nothing. No other pulsar shows this kind of striation. That uniqueness made the Crab Pulsar especially interesting — and challenging — to understand.”

While earlier Medvedev’s model could reproduce stripes, the high contrast of the bands actually observed in the Crab Pulsar couldn’t be accounted for. Indeed, his research recently determined the Crab Pulsar’s plasma matter causes diffraction in the electromagnetic pulses largely responsible for the neutron star’s singular zebra pattern.

Gravity as the Missing Ingredient

But now Medvedev has factored in Einstein’s theory of gravity into the mix, finding it plays a pivotal role in the Crab Pulsar’s zebra pattern.

“The previous theoretical model could reproduce stripes, but not with the observed contrast. The inclusion of gravity provides the missing piece,” Medvedev said. “The plasma in the pulsar’s magnetosphere can be thought of as a lens — but a defocusing lens. Gravity, by contrast, acts as a focusing lens. Plasma tends to spread light rays apart; gravity pulls them inward. When these two effects are superimposed, there are specific paths where they compensate each other.”

The KU researcher said the combination of a defocusing magnetospheric plasma and a focusing gravity create in-phase and out-of-phase interference bands of radio-wave intensity that appear as the Crab Pulsar’s zebra stripes.

“By symmetry, there are at least two such paths for the light,” he said. “When two nearly identical paths bring light to the observer, they form an interferometer. The signals combine. At some frequencies, they reinforce each other (in phase), producing bright bands. At others, they cancel (out of phase), producing darkness. That is the essence of the interference pattern.”

Implications for Pulsar Physics

The KU researcher said he’s satisfied the mechanism for the observed zebra pattern has now been almost fully explained.

“There appears to be little additional physics required to explain the stripes qualitatively,” Medvedev said. “Quantitatively, there may be refinements. For example, the current treatment includes gravity in a static, lowest-order approximation. The pulsar is rotating, and including rotational effects could introduce quantitative changes, though not qualitative ones.”

The KU researcher said the work may allow scientists to probe rotating gravitational objects more directly. Further, the new understanding could lead to a new grasp of pulsars in general, which are small and difficult to represent visually. It also presents a unique proving ground for pulsar theory and simulations. Finally, the model can be a sensitive tool for matter distribution around neutron stars and possibly even probe their interiors via their gravitational effects.

Reference: “Theory of striped dynamic spectra of the Crab pulsar high-frequency interpulse” by Mikhail V. Medvedev, 18 February 2026, arXiv.

DOI: 10.48550/arXiv.2602.16955

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