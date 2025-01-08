Seven Days of Fasting: How Your Body Transforms Inside and Out

A recent study highlights that significant health benefits and molecular adaptations from fasting are detectable after three days.
Recent findings show that prolonged fasting triggers significant and systematic changes across multiple organs in the body. These results highlight potential health benefits that extend beyond weight loss, but they also reveal that these impactful changes only begin to occur after three full days without food.
Health Benefits of Fasting Unveiled
A recent study published in Nature Metabolism sheds light on how the body responds to extended periods without food, offering valuable insights into the processes occurring during prolonged fasting.
Researchers from Queen Mary University of London’s Precision Healthcare University Research Institute (PHURI) and the Norwegian School of Sports Sciences explored the potential health benefits of fasting, focusing on its underlying molecular mechanisms. Their findings lay the groundwork for future research that could lead to therapeutic treatments, particularly for individuals who may benefit from fasting but are unable to participate in extended fasting or follow fasting-mimicking diets like ketogenic plans.
Historical Context and Modern Techniques
For thousands of years, humans have adapted to survive without food for extended durations. Today, fasting is widely practiced for both medical and cultural reasons, with goals ranging from improved health to weight loss. Historically, fasting has also been used to manage conditions such as epilepsy and rheumatoid arthritis, demonstrating its diverse applications across time and societies.
During fasting, the body changes its source and type of energy, switching from consumed calories to using its own fat stores. However, beyond this change in fuel sources, little is known about how the body responds to prolonged periods without food and any health impacts – beneficial or adverse – this may have. New techniques allowing researchers to measure thousands of proteins circulating in our blood provide the opportunity to systematically study molecular adaptions to fasting in humans in great detail.
Detailed Observations from a Controlled Study
Researchers followed 12 healthy volunteers taking part in a seven-day water-only fast. The volunteers were monitored closely on a daily basis to record changes in the levels of around 3,000 proteins in their blood before, during, and after the fast. By identifying which proteins are involved in the body’s response, the researchers could then predict potential health outcomes of prolonged fasting by integrating genetic information from large-scale studies.
As expected, the researchers observed the body switching energy sources – from glucose to fat stored in the body – within the first two or three days of fasting. The volunteers lost an average of 5.7 kg of both fat mass and lean mass. After three days of eating after fasting, the weight stayed off – the loss of lean was almost completely reversed, but the fat mass stayed off.
For the first time, the researchers observed the body undergoing distinct changes in protein levels after about three days of fasting – indicating a whole-body response to complete calorie restriction. Overall, one in three of the proteins measured changed significantly during fasting across all major organs. These changes were consistent across the volunteers, but there were signatures distinctive to fasting that went beyond weight loss, such as changes in proteins that make up the supportive structure for neurons in the brain.
Expert Insights on Fasting’s Effects
Claudia Langenberg, Director of Queen Mary’s Precision Health University Research Institute (PHURI), said:
“For the first time, we’re able to see what’s happening on a molecular level across the body when we fast. Fasting, when done safely, is an effective weight loss intervention. Popular diets that incorporate fasting – such as intermittent fasting – claim to have health benefits beyond weight loss. Our results provide evidence for the health benefits of fasting beyond weight loss, but these were only visible after three days of total caloric restriction – later than we previously thought.”
Maik Pietzner, Health Data Chair of PHURI and co-lead of the Computational Medicine Group at Berlin Institute of Health at Charité, said:
“Our findings have provided a basis for some age-old knowledge as to why fasting is used for certain conditions. While fasting may be beneficial for treating some conditions, often times, fasting won’t be an option to patients suffering from ill health. We hope that these findings can provide information about why fasting is beneficial in certain cases, which can then be used to develop treatments that patients are able to do.”
Reference: “Systemic proteome adaptions to 7-day complete caloric restriction in humans” by Maik Pietzner, Burulça Uluvar, Kristoffer J. Kolnes, Per B. Jeppesen, S. Victoria Frivold, Øyvind Skattebo, Egil I. Johansen, Bjørn S. Skålhegg, Jørgen F. P. Wojtaszewski, Anders J. Kolnes, Giles S. H. Yeo, Stephen O’Rahilly, Jørgen Jensen and Claudia Langenberg, 30 February 2024, Nature Metabolism.
DOI: 10.1038/s42255-024-01008-9
A comment on the fasting study – this is hardly conclusive because it was done on a VERY small group of 12 people, all of whom were deemed “healthy”. I would not recommend that anyone who is trying to lose weight to go 3 or more days without food.
Ask the people in the East, where the fasting for prolonged period has been practiced for 1000s of years. Only now the western world is touting. I pity your ignorance that is challenging this study without scientific basis.
I use to go 7 day fasting with fantastic health benefits,I am 49 and I have never feel better,Work,swim and train every fasting day!
I reached a peak of I’ll health. My stomach growing. Chest infection. Viral. Compacted. I’d had enough of no help n not getting better. So I stopped eating. Fasted 7 days. It the best decision I ever made. It’s saved my life. Got rid of all my issues. Amazing. Going to intermittent fast in future. I look forward to having now. Recommended. Use common sense.
Did you take anything to help with the hunger pangs? I tried doing a seven-day fast, but after just two days, the hunger became overwhelming. I couldn’t even fall asleep because of it. Are any supplements allowed during fasting, or would that be considered cheating?
Ashley, day 2 of a seven day fast is typically the hardest day for most people. However if you really struggle with hunger pangs, then it’s worth looking into a weight loss probiotic. They are allowed during fasting, and it’s also a great opportunity to reset your gut. You can find a very good weight loss probiotic at: LeanProbiotic.info
How many times a year would you recommend?
7 days ? Try 21-30
Have you done 30 days and what was your experience?
I always recommend that people start with 1 fasting day each week. Once you are comfortable with that, do a 3 day fast. Progress with what you are comfortable with. Your body will detox during this so expect headaches etc. This is normal, the worse you feel the more you needed it. On longer fasts, this feeling is always gone for me after about 3 days. I get a feeling of lightness- actually feel good. I’ve only gone 10 days but for me this removes all of my cravings and your body now craves good foods rather than processed crap.
Be very careful coming off of a long fast. Your body has stopped producing enzimes etc to break down food. You need to eat watermellon, stewed tomatoes or other easily digested foods for a few days. This is often harded than the fast as you can feel famished after your first solid food. Juice fasting is another easier way to first start fasting.
I did 31 days once. Water only. I started eating slowly and still got massive urinary infection with blood. I felt terrific during the fast… didn’t really want to start eating. I don’t know if it was because of fast though or how I broke the fast or not at all related. I’ve done 13 days started feeling quizy so started juice in water. I’ve done dryfasts too. 58? hours.
I’m a fairly healthy person and I’ve done 5 or 6 6-7 day water onlyfasts and have felt amazing during and after fasts. Never had any adverse effects effects except a light headache that passes quickly.
I have done lengthy fasts water only of up to 3,4, 5,6 weeks, for 50 years. Am 76. Feel great. Am probably formost practical expert on fasting.
Bruce I need your knowledge, seriously can you give me a rough outline of how to start that kind of fast? I mean how do you combat hungry for that long? Teach me pleaseee
I honestly read a scripture when I get hungry. That’s my food. Hope this helps 🙏🏾
Jesus flip the table and start whipping you for saying that.
I love your comment! It’s like optioning our physical food and injecting spiritual food! Lol
Well said brother, thank you I am edified by that. I recommend the book “Consuming The Word” by Dr. Hahn if I could edify you beck.
Spiritual food and water is the best 🙏🏻
I love it.
1. Drink ketones such as “real ketones” sold on Amazon. This will kill hunger, cravings, brain fog. 3 or 4 packets a day.
2. Drink plenty of salt, such as “Ballast” sold on Amazon. This will prevent weakness and muscle pain & brain fog. 5 or 6 packets per day.
3. Drink plenty of coffee with Heavy Cream. Heavy Cream has only fat. No carbs & protein. This will kill hunger.
4. Detectable ketones in the blood can be measured on day 3 or after 72 hours of fasting , You can use “Precision Xtra” blood monitor to measure blood ketones.
5. Listen to Jason Fung “Five stages of fasting” on YouTube.
6. Type 2 diabetes can be completely reversed through extended fasting.
7. After day 10 of fasting, you will not need ketone drink. Your body will be making plenty of it on its own. However, you will need the salt packets.
8. Expect to fail many times ! … you will not get this right the first time.
A lot of those things sound good for a beginner, but you really don’t need to do anything besides stopping eating. Even for extended fasts of 21 days or more. Hunger goes away after the second or third day. For me it has always been the second day, but I have known other people who remain hungry until the Third day.
None of those add-ons are WATER FAST compatible. Adding ketones? That’s a crutch. Adding heavy cream? Well now you’re not even fasting anymore.
Me too Bruce…
This is probably the worst advice I’ve seen so far, been doing fasts for multiple years and regularly does 7 day water fasts 2 times a year. Alot of salt is not good if you’re not working out and sweating alot. A little salt everyday in one glass of water yes but not “alot of salt in all your drinks all the time” while you drink ketones. You dont need to drink ketones or inject ketones if your fasting. This your body produces itself ketones will come naturally in 2-3 days depending on your metabolic state. Ketogenesis will come eventually and you won’t need to measure it. The only time you want to measure this is if you want to be in ketosis for a longer period of time. So Mohammed not everyone will go into a fasted state because of ketogenesis, alot of people just want to reset their body help clean it out and start eating healthier afterwards your method as your describing it is very aggressive and I would not recommend that.
Not trying to be a “mean internet person” or disrespect anyone, but I can find no trace of a medical expert “Bruce Blowers” online, anywhere. I am thinking that someone who is respected by the medical community as the “foremost practical expert on fasting” would have more of an electronic footprint. Perhaps That said, I am a big proponent of fasting and really believe in it. I would love for the poster to come back on here and prove me wrong, because I would love to hear more from a fasting expert. But, to come on here once and make a statement like that and then disappear, is suspect IMO.
Recently, I started a water fast. But, psychologically, I find myself feeling hungry, not because I am hungry, but I think I feel like I am losing. Any suggestions to help me break the strong feeling of loss or any type of block that all of a sudden surfaced up.
When I do 40 day bread and water fasts. I find starting days most challenging (over time, your body adjusts to being given water only). Initially I find dry bread (it is crunchy) most satisfying to quelch hunger pains;. One bite chewed slowly. Add a bit of real lemon juice to you water if you need flavor. In a few days you’ll find only water is satisfying.
You’re eating bread while fasting? So you’re not fasting, just starving.
I’m interested Bruce, I’m 70…
You’ve went six weeks without food and only drinking water?
are you sharing it somewhere?
I don’t fast for several days but I mostly eat once a day mostly dinner, but during the day I drink coffee unless I wake up totally hungry then I’ll eat something like fruit or a bagel with peanut butter something small but a diet like this doesn’t work for everyone and but it’s helped me stay at about 160lbs and pretty fit for even after 3 kiddos but being active helps to I’m sure it’s all in the lifestyle you live to many people rely on junk and we wonder why so many are overweight and diabetic including children
I am sure you also have a very healthy pituitary glad as well. That makes a HUGE difference in people with metabolism issues.
I agree…fast is really good for you. Have done one 5 day in January….last night I have started my second fast it will be 6 days, until Easter Sunday….I function completely as normal: working full 10-12h days and to add more challenge….I cook for a job! Lol
I’m 54 yrs old and is looking like I would have to work till I’m 80 haha with cost of living, hence trying to take care of my body with fasting…after fast it will be back to carnivore eating….I am coffee& croissant morning girl, so if I can, any of you can….just try it and see how double it is
That’s a pretty cool study. I’m sure it is only the tip of the iceberg from the research that can be done on the rest of the data.
Fasting is a practice in Islam during the most of Ramadan. Many also fast on Monday and Thursdays. Many health benefits associated with fasting. I think each individual needs to take care when engaging fasting. Results may vary based on you current metabolic health.
…and when the sun goes down most families have a massive feast…and before the sunrise many Muslims eat huge breakfasts….mostbpeople probably eat the same amount of calories
Exactly! So then what did the fasting actually benefit then. If your mind is always on food and you’re thinking about having those meals in-between the hours of fasting, how does it benefit? I’ve seen where more Muslims gain weight during Ramadan than any other time.
True
Lots of great advice and comments except those who didn’t find the comments about the Lord helpful. It’s ok we’ll pray for you!
Islamic fast is inordinate. They gorge themselves full of every kind of food very early in the morning and then in the evening when they break their fasts. Studies have shown that many of them gain weight after Ramadan. That’s not the fast we’re discussing here.
They don’t fast. They just don’t eat from sunrise to sunset, and colloquially call it fasting. It’s 2 meals a day, and the punishment of being hangry and suffering from insulin peaks -dips, and sleep deprivation during the day
What a non-story. It went on and on about how they discovered the benefits of fasting, but failed to mention what those results are. What college did this reporter graduate from?
Being a Christian, with the power of the Holy Spirit within, everything is possible. I fasted twice for 3 days with no food nor drink and you’ll reap amazing spiritual benefits and for the body too.
I will give it a try for 3 days
Hindu religion prescribes fasting couple days a month, 7 days twice a year. Benefits known for thousands of years. Practice along with it silence for those 7 days of fasting. It helps physically and mentally.
Ive done 36hts to 72 hrs fasts and when I ate it was 500 calories or less for 2 weeks. It was extremely hard to do as I am a major foodie but the results were amazing. My skin cleared up, my brain wasn’t fuzzy, I was more energetic and I lost 25lbs. The fat around my stomach and waist had shrunk significantly. Today, through fasting I have lost a combined total weight of 55lbs.
25lbs over how many days
I’m doing a 7 day fast right now. im on day 5 and already went from 218 lbs to 204 lbs.
I thought the same thing.
What are the great benefits of fasting for 7 days?? And what are the I’ll effects?
I don’t want to lose weight but would like to do the fasting if it’s good for your mind also I have osteoporosis So I would want to take vitamins, is vitamins breaking a fast?
Yes.
Your digestive track is engaged and your body is getting fed nutritional building blocks. Some have gotten vitamin injections during prolonged fasts (think longer than a month), but oral vitamins will absolutely break your fast and boot you out of autophagy
I saw this article and thought I might learn something new instead it doesn’t actually tell us anything at all… I mean seriously, other than the title it doesn’t mention fasting beyond 3 days, only that major benefits other than weight loss take 3 days. It doesn’t mention what any of the benefits are only that weight loss occurs, fat loss was permanent and lean loss was temporary, which may be true in the 12 studied but will really depend on diet, exercise, and time after fasting…
It is nice to know that they have a better understanding of what happens in the body during a fast but this article tells us nothing beyond that they monitored 3,000 different proteins, they turned a footnote into an article…
When I fasted my sugar went dowwn from pre- dibetic to normal!
And when I went on carnivore eating after fasting, I could stop HRT! I used crazy amount daily…so fasting repairs your hormon level too and benefits every organ in your body….and give your body that’s works nonstop little rest to recuperate…resets your DNA if you do 5 and more days…
As someone who regularly fasts the only hard part for me is sleep. My body and mind go into hunting mode and I can’t get a full night’s sleep whatsoever. But the brain fog is non-existent and I can do way more during the day with high energy it’s just I love sleep so I usually stick to a 65 hour fast so it doesn’t mess with my sleep at all.
Last year I did a 50 days only-liquid fasting.
It was such an amazing experience in every single aspect you can imagine.
I reversed diabetes II
I felt God within me
I felt 15 years younger
And now, I am going on a 25 days fast. I no longer feel the need for 50 days. Still fasting becomes a lifestyle.
How often should you complete a 7-10 dy fast?