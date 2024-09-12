Close Menu
    Space

    Soyuz MS-26 Successfully Docks to Space Station, Expedition 71 Welcomes Trio Aboard

    By NASANo Comments2 Mins Read
    Soyuz MS-26 Spacecraft Approaches Space Station
    The Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft is seen approaching the station ahead of docking at 3:32 p.m. EDT. Credit: NASA

    The Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft, with a crew of three including one NASA astronaut and two Roscosmos cosmonauts, docked at the ISS, joining an extensive international team for a six-month mission in space, set to conclude in spring 2025.

    At 3:32 p.m. EDT, the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft arrived at the orbiting laboratory’s Rassvet module as the International Space Station was flying 262 miles over central Ukraine. NASA astronaut Don Petitt and Roscosmos cosmonauts Aleksey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner launched at 12:23 p.m. September 11 (9:23 p.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

    Soyuz MS-26 Spacecraft Approaches ISS
    The Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft is seen approaching the station ahead of docking at 3:32 p.m. EDT. Credit: NASA

    The hatch between the International Space Station and the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft opened at 5:58 p.m. EDT.

    Once aboard, the trio joined Expedition 71 crew members including NASA astronauts Tracy C. Dyson, Mike Barratt, Matthew Dominick, Jeanette Epps, Butch Wilmore, and Suni Williams, as well as Roscosmos cosmonauts Nikolai Chub, Alexander Grebenkin, and Oleg Kononenko.

    Soyuz MS-26 Trio Joins Expedition 71 Crew
    The Soyuz MS-26 trio joins the Expedition 71 crew in orbit aboard the International Space Station. Credit: NASA

    The trio will spend approximately six months aboard the orbital laboratory before returning to Earth in the spring of 2025.

    Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
    Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.

    Share.

    Related Articles

    Leave A Reply