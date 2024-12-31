Spectacular Lava Fountains Soar Over 250 Feet High at Kīlauea

After a period of silence, Kīlauea volcano burst into activity on December 23, 2024, with striking lava fountains reaching as high as 80 meters, painting the night with vivid colors.

This remarkable event, captured through both ground and satellite observations, marks the sixth eruption within its summit caldera since 2020. While the stunning visuals captivate onlookers, the release of significant volcanic gases poses environmental concerns, particularly the spread of vog, which can impact air quality far beyond the immediate area of the volcano.

Eruption Begins at Kīlauea

On December 23, 2024, Kīlauea erupted after three months of dormancy, spewing dramatic fountains of lava. The lava emerged from a series of fissures near the southwest wall of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater, located within Kaluapele, the summit caldera of this iconic Hawaiian volcano. This marks the sixth eruption within the caldera since 2020.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the eruption began at 2:20 a.m. local time. By early morning, lava fountains were observed reaching heights of up to 80 meters (262 feet). By 9:30 a.m., a helicopter survey revealed that fresh lava had spread over 650 acres (265 hectares) of the crater floor, with an average depth of approximately 10 feet (3 meters).

Satellite and Field Observations

The OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 8 captured this image (above) of Kīlauea’s caldera on December 24. The image is false color (bands 7, 6, and 8) to highlight the infrared signature of the new lava (red and yellow). That same day, USGS took the photograph below of lava erupting within Kaluapele.

Environmental Impact of Volcanic Gases

Volcanic gas—primarily water vapor, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide—wafts southwest of the caldera in the image (in blue). Volcanic gas was the primary concern for this eruption because it can have far-reaching effects. Sulfur dioxide released from the summit during an eruption can create an unhealthy haze known as volcanic smog (vog) that can drift downwind.

Recent Activity and Volcanic Patterns

Kīlauea is Hawaii’s youngest and most active volcano. Prior to the December 2024 event, it displayed activity in September 2024, when USGS observed multiple eruptions east of Kīlauea’s caldera, in a well-known magma storage region in the east rift zone.

According to USGS, eruptions in the summit region have lasted for about a week to more than a year. This eruption, like most others, started with vigorous lava and volcanic gas emission, but as of December 30, the intensity of lava flow had diminished.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Wanmei Liang, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey. USGS photo by H. Winslow.

