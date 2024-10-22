Stuck in Space: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 Undocking Delayed by Unyielding Weather

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission’s undocking was delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions off Florida’s coast, with new attempts scheduled no earlier than Tuesday evening.

Mission officials are closely monitoring weather conditions off the Florida coast and have postponed the undocking of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission. Originally scheduled for Monday night, the new target time is no earlier than 9:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 22.

Crew-8 members Matthew Dominick, Mike Barratt, Jeanette Epps (all from NASA), and Alexander Grebenkin from Roscosmos woke up late on Monday after adjusting their sleep schedules in preparation for the planned departure. Despite the delay, the crew continued their daily activities aboard the International Space Station, including exercise routines and housekeeping tasks. They will maintain their adjusted sleep schedules through Tuesday morning, awaiting the next weather update, which will determine the best time for their undocking and splashdown.

Unfavorable Weather Conditions Persist

Weather conditions near the multiple splashdown sites off Florida’s coast remain unfavorable for the return of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission from the International Space Station. Forecasts remain marginal for an undocking on Tuesday, October 22, and Wednesday, October 23. If weather conditions improve, NASA and SpaceX will target no earlier than 9:05 p.m. EDT, October 22, for undocking from the space station. Based on the current forecast, conditions are expected to improve as the week progresses.

Mission managers continue to monitor conditions and will meet at 9 a.m., October 22, for the next weather briefing.

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