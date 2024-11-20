Surprising Surge: How Florida’s Manatees Are Thriving More Than Ever

Historic accounts reveal manatee populations increased in the 1800s and 1900s alongside human populations.

A new study highlights that Florida manatees are more numerous now than ever before, likely due to improved conservation efforts and environmental changes. While historically considered rare, manatees have benefited from the same human activities that threaten their existence, indicating a need for updated conservation strategies.

Manatee Conservation Issues

Florida manatees face significant threats from human activity, yet their populations are currently thriving more than ever before. This finding comes from a study published today (November 20, 2024) in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Thomas J. Pluckhahn from the University of South Florida and David K. Thulman from George Washington University.

Known as an iconic species and a focus of conservation efforts, Florida manatees are vulnerable to environmental changes and collisions with watercraft. However, little is understood about their historical populations, particularly before modern human impact. This knowledge gap makes it challenging for conservationists to set informed goals for sustaining healthy manatee populations.

Study Findings on Manatee Population Trends

In this study, the authors investigate manatee populations between 12,000 BC and the mid-20th century by compiling records of manatee remains from archaeological sites as well as historical accounts of manatee sightings from newspapers, journals, and other sources.

The data indicates that manatees were quite rare during most of this time period before increasing in population size and distribution during the 1800s and 1900s, coincident with increasing human populations. This population growth is likely related to expanded conservation laws, improved public perception of manatees, and warming water temperatures due to climate change and power plant construction.

Implications for Future Conservation Efforts

Despite their modern reputation as a rare species, these results suggest that Florida manatees are more abundant today than any previous time in North American human history. Many of the anthropogenic changes that endanger the species today are also likely responsible for their population growth over the past two centuries. The authors note that manatee conservation goals cannot simply aim for a return to pre-modern population conditions, and that a detailed understanding of their history and ecological relationship with humans will be necessary to establish healthy conservation goals.

The authors add: “Manatees are among Florida’s most iconic species, so the possibility that they were not common here until the modern era is surprising. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding changes the Anthropocene will bring in the future, as human-caused climate change accelerates. But our study serves as a reminder that we don’t even fully understand the changes that have already occurred across the modern era. We think there are lessons from that history which might be helpful for managing a better future for both people and manatees in Florida.”

Reference: “Historical ecology reveals the “surprising” direction and extent of shifting baselines for the Florida manatee (Trichechus manatus latirostis)” by Thomas J. Pluckhahn and David K. Thulman, 20 November 2024, PLOS ONE.

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0313070

