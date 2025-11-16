Taking Ozempic? Yale Researchers Say You’ll Handle Alcohol “Differently” and It Could Be Risky

GLP-1 drugs may protect the liver but raise blood alcohol levels. Yale researchers are investigating how this dual effect impacts health.

Anti-obesity drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy), are showing potential beyond obesity treatment. Research increasingly suggests that these drugs may help manage alcohol use disorder and alcohol-related liver disease by reducing the desire to drink. New evidence now indicates that they could also directly protect the liver itself.

In a study published on September 18 in npj Metabolic Health and Disease, researchers at Yale School of Medicine (YSM) discovered that GLP-1 receptor agonists, the class of drugs that includes semaglutide, reduce the activity of a liver enzyme responsible for breaking down alcohol. This effect lowers the production of harmful alcohol byproducts in experimental models.

“This is the first time that GLP-1 receptor agonists have been shown to regulate alcohol metabolism in the liver,” says principal investigator Wajahat Mehal, MD, professor of medicine (digestive diseases) at YSM. “If you’re taking semaglutide, then your body will likely handle alcohol differently.”

However, because the drugs slow alcohol metabolism, the team also observed that they lead to higher blood alcohol concentrations.

“If these results are reproduced in humans, people using GLP-1 receptor agonists might be drinking an amount of alcohol that does not normally put them above the legal blood alcohol level, but because they are taking this drug, it does,” says Mehal.

He emphasized that further human studies are needed to fully understand how these medications affect alcohol processing.

GLP-1 receptor agonists decrease toxic alcohol metabolites

The researchers found that GLP-1 receptor agonists reduce levels of a key liver enzyme called Cyp2e1, which converts alcohol into acetaldehyde—a toxic compound responsible for much of alcohol’s damaging effects on the liver.

“This is significant because alcohol itself is actually not the most toxic molecule to the liver,” explains Mehal. Rather, acetaldehyde is one of the major drivers of alcohol-related harm to the liver. “These drugs are resulting in less acetaldehyde.”

The findings suggest that not only might GLP-1 receptor agonists help the liver by acting on the brain to reduce alcohol consumption, but also through slowing metabolism of alcohol in the liver, and in turn reducing the levels of toxic metabolites.

Ongoing clinical trials are currently testing the benefits of semaglutide for people living with alcohol-induced liver disease. The study suggests that GLP-1 receptor agonists may offer greater benefits to the liver than previously thought, and that the drug may still help patients who are not abstaining from alcohol.

“Even if some individuals don’t reduce their alcohol intake while they’re on a GLP-1 receptor agonist, they will probably still have hepatic protection, because fewer toxic metabolites will be produced in the liver,” Mehal says.

GLP-1 receptor agonists increase blood alcohol concentration

In another experiment, the researchers found that GLP-1 receptor agonists led to higher blood alcohol concentrations after alcohol consumption, and that these levels took longer than usual to drop.

More research is needed to better understand the consequences of elevated blood alcohol levels on the rest of the body, Mehal says.

“If the liver is not metabolizing alcohol as quickly, the alcohol load could be shifted to other organs,” he poses. “Then, not only might people have a high blood alcohol level, but may also experience more cognitive effects like discoordination.”

The number of people taking these drugs is rapidly increasing—as many as one in eight adults in the U.S. have used or are currently using a GLP-1 receptor agonist. Meanwhile, about half of U.S. adults drink alcohol and 6% report drinking heavily.

As the use of these medications for a range of conditions continues to rise, it is increasingly important to study the interactions between these medications and alcohol, Mehal says.

“There already are large numbers of people who are taking GLP-1 receptor agonists and are drinking either social amounts or excess amounts of alcohol,” says Mehal. “We need to know the effects of these drugs in that setting.”

Reference: “GLP-1 receptor agonism results in reduction in hepatic ethanol metabolism” by Frhaan Zahrawi, Arumugam Suyavaran, Bubu A. Banini and Wajahat Z. Mehal, 18 September 2025, npj Metabolic Health and Disease.

DOI: 10.1038/s44324-025-00077-y

The research was supported by the National Institutes of Health (awards 5U01AA026962-02, P30DK034989, and U54AA0279895) and Yale University. Additional support was provided by the Veterans Association Medical Center (award T01BX003259).

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