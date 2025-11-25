Textbooks Were Wrong: 249-Million-Year-Old Fossil Discovery Upends Timeline of Evolution

Newly analyzed Arctic fossils show that marine ecosystems recovered astonishingly fast after the “great dying.”

More than 30,000 teeth, bones, and other fossil fragments from a 249-million-year-old marine ecosystem have been uncovered on the isolated Arctic island of Spitsbergen. The material comes from extinct marine reptiles, amphibians, bony fish, and sharks, and it captures the earliest known expansion of land-dwelling animals into ocean environments following a period of severe global warming and catastrophic extinction at the start of the Age of Dinosaurs.

The fossils were originally located in 2015, but nearly ten years of detailed excavation, preparation, sorting, identification, and analysis were required before the results could be fully understood. A team of Scandinavian paleontologists from the Natural History Museum at the University of Oslo and the Swedish Museum of Natural History in Stockholm has now released the long-anticipated findings.

Spitsbergen, part of the Svalbard archipelago, is widely known for yielding marine fossils from the earliest stages of the Age of Dinosaurs. These remains are found within rock layers that were originally mud on the floor of a broad sea that extended through mid-to-high paleolatitudes and bordered the vast Panthalassa Super-ocean. Among the most striking finds are the unusual marine reptiles and amphibians that illustrate the first major adaptations of land animals to life in open-water environments.

After the “Great Dying”

According to standard scientific texts, this pivotal evolutionary shift occurred only after the most devastating mass extinction in Earth’s history about 252 million years ago. Known as the end-Permian mass extinction, this event, often referred to as the ‘great dying’, eliminated more than 90% of marine species. It was triggered by extreme greenhouse conditions, widespread ocean deoxygenation, and acidification that were tied to enormous volcanic eruptions marking the initial breakup of the ancient Pangaean supercontinent.

Timing the recovery of marine ecosystems after the end-Permian mass extinction is one of the most debated topics in paleontology today. The long-standing hypothesis is that this process was gradual, spanning some eight million years, and involved a step-wise evolutionary progression of amphibians and reptiles successively invading open marine environments. However, the discovery of the new and exceptionally rich fossil deposit on Spitsbergen has now upended this traditional view.

A Rapid and Surprising Ecosystem Rebound

The Spitsbergen fossil deposit is so dense that it actually forms a conspicuous bonebed weathering out along the mountainside. This accumulated over a very short geological timeframe, and therefore provides unprecedented insights into the structure of marine communities from only a few million years after the end-Permian mass extinction. Stratigraphic dating has pinpointed the age of the Spitsbergen fossil bonebed to around 249 million years ago.

Careful collection of the remains from 1 m2 grids covering 36 m2 has also ensured that over 800 kg of fossils, including everything from tiny fish scales and shark teeth to giant marine reptile bones and even coprolites (fossilized feces) were recovered.

The Spitsbergen fossil bonebed reveals that marine ecosystems bounced back extremely rapidly, and had established complex food chains with numerous predatory marine reptiles and amphibians by as little as three million years after the end-Permian mass extinction. Most surprising is the sheer diversity of fully aquatic reptiles, which included archosauromorphs (distant relatives of modern crocodiles) and an array of ichthyosaurs (‘fish-lizards’) ranging in size from small squid-hunters less than 1 m long, to gigantic apex-predators exceeding 5 m in length.

A computer-based global comparative analysis of the various animal groups further highlights the Spitsbergen fossil bonebed as one of the most species-rich marine vertebrate (backboned animal) assemblages ever discovered from the dawn of the Age of Dinosaurs. It also suggests that the origins of sea-going reptiles and amphibians are much older than previously suspected, and likely even preceded the end-Permian mass extinction. This ‘ecosystem reset’ would have opened new feeding niches, and ultimately, laid the foundations for modern marine communities as we know them today.

Reference: “Earliest oceanic tetrapod ecosystem reveals rapid complexification of Triassic marine communities” by Aubrey J. Roberts, Maciej Rucinski, Benjamin P. Kear, Øyvind Hammer, Victoria S. Engelschiøn, Thomas Holm Scharling, Rudi B. Larsen and Jørn H. Hurum, 13 November 2025, Science.

DOI: 10.1126/science.adx7390

Ancient marine reptile fossils from Svalbard are on public display at the University of Oslo Natural History Museum and Swedish Museum of Natural History.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.