The New Cancer Theory That Could Change Everything We Know

In a recent essay, scientists challenge the prevailing genetic-focused model of cancer, advocating for a shift towards more holistic views that include non-genetic factors in cancer development.

They criticize the inconsistencies in current genetic research and propose considering alternative paradigms like disruptions in gene regulatory networks and tissue organization theories. This approach could lead to more effective cancer treatments and preventive measures against environmental non-mutagenic carcinogens.

Reevaluating Cancer Research

Researchers should reconsider the long-held belief that cancer is primarily a genetic disease, argues Sui Huang of the Institute for Systems Biology and colleagues in a newly published essay in PLOS Biology.

For decades, the dominant theory has been that cancer develops when a normal cell accumulates genetic mutations, allowing it to grow and multiply uncontrollably. This idea has fueled major genome sequencing projects like The Cancer Genome Atlas, aimed at identifying cancer-driving mutations and developing targeted treatments.

Challenging the Status Quo

However, Huang and his colleagues challenge this somatic mutation theory, calling it unproductive. They highlight inconsistencies in genetic data, such as cancers with no identifiable driver mutations and normal tissues that carry cancer-causing mutations without forming tumors.

Instead, they advocate for a broader, more holistic approach that considers biological systems beyond genetic mutations. They propose alternative models, including cancer as a disruption of gene regulatory networks (Huang) or as a breakdown in tissue organization, where disturbances in the cellular environment contribute to tumor development (Soto-Sonnenschein). According to the authors, exploring these alternative frameworks could lead to new insights into cancer’s origins and guide future research.

Beyond Genetic Mutations

The authors add: “A full embrace of the idea that the origin of cancer lies beyond the realm of genetic mutations will open new vistas on cancer treatment and prevention. Accepting that not all carcinogens are mutagens will strengthen public health policies aimed to prevent exposure to environmental non-mutagenic factors that may promote cancer, such as food additives and plastics and many other toxicants that alter tissue homeostasis.”

Reference: “The end of the genetic paradigm of cancer” by Sui Huang, Ana M. Soto and Carlos Sonnenschein, 18 March 2025, PLOS Biology.

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3003052

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.