The Strange 540-Million-Year-Old Fossil Shaking Up Evolutionary History

A strange Cambrian fossil named Salterella may hold the key to understanding how early animals first built skeletons.

As the season of skeletons approaches, it’s worth remembering that the real “age of skeletons” began hundreds of millions of years ago during the early Cambrian Period, roughly 538 to 506 million years in the past.

During this transformative era, most major animal groups developed their own ways of creating mineralized skeletons or shells. These structures typically formed in one of two ways: some organisms built mineral tissues on an organic framework (similar to how humans grow bones and teeth), while others collected minerals from their surroundings and bonded them together to form protective coverings.

Once those techniques evolved, they endured for more than 540 million years. After all, as the saying goes, “if it ain’t broke…”

Among the few exceptions to this long-standing pattern is Salterella, a small organism that flourished during the early Cambrian. Its fossils are so abundant in rocks from that period that scientists use them as index fossils to identify and date geological layers.

Salterella bucked the “either-or” trend by growing a conical shell around its body and then packing the shell’s cavity full of carefully selected minerals to form a snug inner lining. Scientists have rarely observed this type of doubling up in any other animal group.

“It makes Salterella difficult to place on the tree of life,” said Prescott Vayda, a geosciences graduate student who authored a study of the enigmatic Salterella published in the Journal of Paleontology.

A Fossil with an Identity Crisis

Scientists first classified Salterella with squids and octopuses, said Vayda. Then they were categorized with creatures closely related to sea slugs. Later, they were grouped with ancestors of jellyfish. Then with worms. Finally, in the 1970s, a researcher created a new classification for Salterella, along with a slightly older fossil with similar construction called Volborthella.

And there they languished, disconnected and misunderstood.

Until Vayda, working with University Distinguished Professor Shuhai Xiao, started tracking down connections.

“Finding the right place for these fossils is important for our understanding of how animals evolved skeletons and shells,” Vayda said.

Vayda spent the past four years collecting fossil samples from places such as Death Valley and Yukon, Canada, as well as from much closer to home in Wythe County, Virginia.

Working with colleagues at Virginia Tech, Johns Hopkins University, Dartmouth College, the University of Missouri, and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, he studied the shape, mineral composition, and crystal structure of these organisms in hopes of finding them a context.

A Selective Builder

Salterella was a scrappy creature, as Vayda found, but was selective about its building materials.

No clays, for instance, ew. Quartz was acceptable, but not ideal. Titanium was choice, of course. Who wouldn’t like a Titanium skeleton?

The variety of minerals selected led researchers to believe that the internal structure served a distinct purpose, likely something to do with feeding or enhanced stability. The findings also imply that the creatures must have had some sort of appendage to pick and grab.

“We’re starting to get an image of their biology and where they fit in the larger web of life,” Vayda said.

Based on the combined evidence of morphology, ecology, and shell structure, the research team suggested that Volborthella and Salterella belong with cnidarians, a group made up of more than 9,000 living species, including corals, jellyfish, and sea anemones.

Reconnecting this unique and long missing fragment of evolutionary lineage may lead to new answers about why and how creatures formed shells and skeletons.

And for Vayda? It’s all about “truly learning where we come from and the history of life on Earth, which is an amazing and beautiful thing.”

