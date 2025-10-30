The Sun’s Fiery Secret Waves Discovered After 80 Years of Searching

Scientists have finally observed long-sought twisting magnetic waves, known as torsional Alfvén waves, in the Sun’s corona—ending an eight-decade search that began in the 1940s.

Using the powerful Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii, researchers captured the first direct evidence of these small, constant waves, which may be responsible for heating the Sun’s outer atmosphere to millions of degrees.

Hidden Solar Magnetic Waves Revealed

Researchers have made a major advance in solar physics by capturing the first direct evidence of small-scale torsional Alfvén waves in the Sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona.

The discovery, published in Nature Astronomy, was achieved using the most detailed solar observations ever captured by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope in Hawaii, currently the most powerful solar telescope in the world.

The results may help solve one of the Sun’s most enduring puzzles: why its outer atmosphere, called the corona, burns at millions of degrees while the surface below remains comparatively cool at about 5,500°C.

Alfvén waves, first proposed in 1942 by Nobel Prize-winning physicist Hannes Alfvén, are magnetic fluctuations that transfer energy through plasma—the superheated, electrically charged gas that makes up much of the Sun.

The Twisting Power of the Sun

Scientists have previously detected larger, more sporadic versions of these waves, often connected to solar flares. However, this marks the first time that smaller, continuous twisting waves—believed to play a vital role in powering the Sun—have been directly observed.

The research was led by UKRI Future Leader Fellow Professor Richard Morton from Northumbria University’s School of Engineering, Physics and Mathematics. He explained, “This discovery ends a protracted search for these waves that has its origins in the 1940s. We’ve finally been able to directly observe these torsional motions twisting the magnetic field lines back and forth in the corona.”

Inside the Inouye Solar Telescope: A Technological Marvel

The breakthrough was made possible by the unique capabilities of the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope’s Cryogenic Near Infrared Spectropolarimeter (Cryo-NIRSP), the most advanced coronal instrument of its kind.

This cutting-edge spectrometer can see incredibly fine details in the corona and is highly sensitive to changes in the movement of plasma.

With its four-meter-wide mirror – four times larger than previous solar telescopes – the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, built and operated by the NSF National Solar Observatory, represents two decades of international planning and development.

Northumbria University has played a crucial role in its development as part of a UK consortium that designed cameras for the telescope’s Visible Broadband Imager, building on the University’s established reputation in observations of the solar atmosphere.

Professor Morton won time to use the telescope while it was still being tested and used the instrument to track the movement of iron, heated to 1.6 million degrees Celsius, in the corona.

Untangling Solar Motions

The key breakthrough came from Professor Morton developing entirely new analytical techniques to separate different types of wave motion in the data. As he explains: “The movement of plasma in the sun’s corona is dominated by swaying motions. These mask the torsional motions, so I had to develop a way of removing the swaying to find the twisting.”

While the more familiar ‘kink’ waves cause entire magnetic structures to sway back and forth and are visible in film captured of the Sun, the newly detected torsional Alfvén waves cause a twisting motion that can only be detected through spectroscopic analysis – measuring how plasma moves toward and away from Earth, creating characteristic red and blue shifts on opposite sides of magnetic structures.

Why This Changes Our Understanding of the Sun

The discovery has profound implications for understanding how the Sun works. The corona, the Sun’s outermost atmosphere visible during solar eclipses, is heated to temperatures exceeding one million degrees Celsius – hot enough to accelerate plasma away from the Sun as the solar wind that fills our entire solar system.

The research represents a major international collaboration, with co-authors from Peking University in China, KU Leuven in Belgium, Queen Mary University of London, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the NSF National Solar Observatory in Hawaii and Colorado.

Understanding these fundamental processes has practical importance for space weather prediction. The solar wind carries magnetic disturbances that can disrupt satellite communications, GPS systems, and power grids on Earth. Alfvén waves may also be the source of ‘magnetic switchbacks’ – significant carriers of energy in the solar wind that have been observed by NASA’s Parker Solar Probe.

Validating Solar Theories With Real Data

“This research provides essential validation for the range of theoretical models that describe how Alfvén wave turbulence powers the solar atmosphere,” added Professor Morton. “Having direct observations finally allows us to test these models against reality.”

The researchers expect this breakthrough to inspire new studies on how these twisting magnetic waves move through the Sun’s corona and release energy into the surrounding plasma. The exceptional spectral data produced by the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope’s Cryo-NIRSP instrument will allow scientists to explore the complex physics of wave motion in the Sun’s atmosphere with far greater precision than ever before.

This work was funded by UKRI Future Leaders Fellowships, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, and the European Union’s Horizon Europe program.

It marks Professor Richard Morton’s third publication of 2025 focusing on Alfvén wave research. His earlier papers include an April 2025 paper High-frequency Coronal Alfvénic Waves Observed with DKIST/Cryo-NIRSP was published in The Astrophysical Journal, followed by the paper On the Origins of Coronal Alfvénic Waves, published in June 2025 in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Reference: “Evidence for small-scale torsional Alfvén waves in the solar corona” by R. J. Morton, Y. Gao, E. Tajfirouze, H. Tian, T. Van Doorsselaere and T. A. Schad, 24 October 2025, Nature Astronomy.

DOI: 10.1038/s41550-025-02690-9

