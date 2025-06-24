This Seemingly Normal Galaxy Is Hiding a Cosmic Monster

This stunning Hubble view of spiral galaxy UGC 11397 captures more than graceful arms and glowing stars—it hides a ravenous supermassive black hole, cloaked in dust but blazing in X-rays.

Although invisible in regular light, its energetic core revealed itself as a Type 2 Seyfert galaxy, offering astronomers a window into how black holes grow and shape their galaxies.

Ancient Light and Hidden Arms

This stunning Hubble Space Telescope image is formed by light that began its journey 250 million years ago from the spiral galaxy UGC 11397 in the constellation Lyra (The Lyre). At first glance the galaxy looks ordinary. Two sweeping arms glow with starlight and lie threaded with dark, lumpy dust clouds.

UGC 11397’s real drama unfolds at its heart. A supermassive black hole, 174 million times heavier than the Sun, is actively feeding on nearby gas, dust, and even whole stars. As this material falls inward it heats up, shining across the spectrum from gamma rays to radio waves.

Thick dust hides most of that action in visible light, yet powerful X-rays escape the shroud and reveal the frenzy within. This X-ray beacon tells astronomers the galaxy is a Type 2 Seyfert, a category used for active galaxies whose energetic core is concealed by a doughnut-shaped cloud of dust and gas.

Weighing Supermassive Black Holes Across the Cosmos

Using Hubble, researchers will study hundreds of galaxies that, like UGC 11397, harbor a supermassive black hole that is gaining mass. The Hubble observations will help researchers weigh nearby supermassive black holes, understand how black holes grew early in the Universe’s history, and even study how stars form in the extreme environment found at the very center of a galaxy.

