Close Menu
    Space

    This Seemingly Normal Galaxy Is Hiding a Cosmic Monster

    By ESA/Hubble4 Comments2 Mins Read
    Spiral Galaxy UGC 11397
    Hubble’s image of UGC 11397 shows a serene spiral, but deep within lurks a brilliant, growing black hole revealed only through high-energy X-rays. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. J. Koss, A. J. Barth

    This stunning Hubble view of spiral galaxy UGC 11397 captures more than graceful arms and glowing stars—it hides a ravenous supermassive black hole, cloaked in dust but blazing in X-rays.

    Although invisible in regular light, its energetic core revealed itself as a Type 2 Seyfert galaxy, offering astronomers a window into how black holes grow and shape their galaxies.

    Ancient Light and Hidden Arms

    This stunning Hubble Space Telescope image is formed by light that began its journey 250 million years ago from the spiral galaxy UGC 11397 in the constellation Lyra (The Lyre). At first glance the galaxy looks ordinary. Two sweeping arms glow with starlight and lie threaded with dark, lumpy dust clouds.

    UGC 11397’s real drama unfolds at its heart. A supermassive black hole, 174 million times heavier than the Sun, is actively feeding on nearby gas, dust, and even whole stars. As this material falls inward it heats up, shining across the spectrum from gamma rays to radio waves.

    Thick dust hides most of that action in visible light, yet powerful X-rays escape the shroud and reveal the frenzy within. This X-ray beacon tells astronomers the galaxy is a Type 2 Seyfert, a category used for active galaxies whose energetic core is concealed by a doughnut-shaped cloud of dust and gas.

    Weighing Supermassive Black Holes Across the Cosmos

    Using Hubble, researchers will study hundreds of galaxies that, like UGC 11397, harbor a supermassive black hole that is gaining mass. The Hubble observations will help researchers weigh nearby supermassive black holes, understand how black holes grew early in the Universe’s history, and even study how stars form in the extreme environment found at the very center of a galaxy.

    Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

    Share.

    Related Articles

    4 Comments

      • Sibasish Bhowmick on

        Then question arises, that why they are spinning? Who started their first spin?! If Gravity is responsible for it, then who created gravity and why the nature of gravity is like this.

        Reply
    2. JunggooLee on

      Note 2506260620_Source1. Analyzing【

      1.
      [There is a huge space monster hidden inside the seemingly ordinary galaxy.

      The image of UGC 11397 taken by Hubble shows a still spiral structure, but deep there is a brightly growing black hole that is only revealed through high-energy X-rays

      _[1]A seemingly insignificant number pile is msbase.galaxy. View 1.msbase4 mass pile is a black hole representing a neutron star in the early universe. Of course, the images of 672 early galaxies were introduced graphically more than 40 years ago. I don’t know if you know…jungoolee style. Good girl. Uh-oh.

      View 1.msbase4
      04110613
      14051203
      15080902
      01100716
      ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ
      View 1-1.oms
      00000100_vixx.neutron star
      00010000-vix.blackhole
      00000001_
      01000000-

      anyway,
      They rapidly expanded and evolved to the size of the 13.7 billion-year-old universe as we know it. Hundreds of billions of black holes have a chiral structure like Sample 1. At the same time, a dark galaxy was created, caught in the multiverse, and part of the dark energy was generated as particles through qcell. The domain of this non-astronomical attribute (*) is the basic concept of my msbase.qpeoms cosmology. Huh.

      A giant pile of numbers ≈ = A pile of ≈ mass governs the space-time of the universe. There are electromagnetic and gravitational fields, and their forces spread out to sample 4.msoss.dark_matter.system. Haha.

      1-1.
      The Hubble Telescope’s stunning image of the spiral galaxy UGC 11397 captures more than just elegant arms and glowing stars. Hidden in the dust are the greedy supermassive black holes that burn with X-rays.

      [Invisible from normal light, the powerful core is a type 2 Seifert galaxy] which provides astronomers with a window into how black holes grow and shape galaxies.

      _[1-1】
      Seyfert Galaxy is one of two large classifications concerning active galaxies, such as quasars. They have four types of mononuclei (*msbase4,3,5,6) similar to quasars (very bright, distant, and bright electron undulating sources). Galactic nuclei have very high surface brightness, showing intense high ionization emission lines in their spectra. Unlike quasars, however, their host galaxy nkbase.galaxy can be clearly observed. Hmm.

      Sample 1.
      msbase12.qpeoms.2square.vector
      oms.vix.a’6,vixx.a(b1,g3,k3,o5,n6)
      b0acfd|0000e0
      000ac0|f00bde
      0c0fab|000e0d
      e00d0c|0b0fa0
      f000e0|b0dac0
      d0f000|cae0b0
      0b000f|0ead0c
      0deb00|ac000f
      ced0ba|00f000
      a0b00e|0dc0f0
      0ace00|df000b
      0f00d0|e0bc0a

      Sample 2.
      sample qoms (standard)
      0000000011=2,0
      0000001100
      0000001100
      0000010010
      0001100000
      0101000000
      0010010000
      0100100000
      2000000000
      0010000001

      2506060925
      dark_energy
      .qms.qvix.qcell
      .c3.proton(neutron).xyz/3
      .quark.uud(ddu)

      0d000000uu
      000d00uu00
      00000duu00
      0000du00u0
      000uu0000d
      0u0u000d00
      00u00ud000
      0ud0u00000
      c000000000
      00u00000du

      Sample 3.
      sample pms (standard)
      q0000000000
      00q00000000
      0000q000000
      000000q0000
      00000000q00
      0000000000q
      0q000000000
      000q0000000
      00000q00000
      0000000q000
      000000000q0

      Sample 4.
      sample msoss
      zxdxybzyz
      zxdzxezxz
      xxbyyxzz
      zybzzfxzy
      cadccbcdc
      cdbdcbdbb
      xzezxdyyx
      zxezybzyy
      bddbcbdca
      ≈≈=========
      Source 1.
      https://scitechdaily.com/this-seemingly-normal-galaxy-is-hiding-a-cosmic-monster/

      2. Ancient Light and Hidden Arms
      This stunning image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope is made of light that originates from the spiral galaxy UGC 11397 in the constellation Lyra 250 million years ago. At first glance, the galaxy looks normal. The two broad arms are lit by the stars, and dark, bumpy clouds of dust are intertwined.

      The real drama of UGC 11397 unfolds in its heart. [A supermassive black hole 174 million times heavier than the sun] is actively sucking up gas, dust, and even the entire star. As this material heats up as it falls inward, it emits light in a wide spectrum from gamma rays to radio waves.

      The bulk of the activity is blocked by visible light, but the powerful X-rays penetrate the shroud and reveal a frenzy inside. This X-ray signal tells astronomers that this is a Type 2 Seyfert galaxy. The Seyfert galaxy is a classification of an active galaxy with a cloud of donut-shaped dust and gas covered with energy.

      Measurement of the weight of supermassive black holes across the universe

      Using Hubble, researchers will study hundreds of galaxies that contain supermassive black holes that are gaining mass, like UGC 11397. Hubble observations will help researchers measure the mass of nearby supermassive black holes, understand how they grew early in cosmic history, and even study how stars form in the extreme environments of the Milky Way’s core.

      Reply
    Leave A Reply