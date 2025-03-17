This Superfood You’ve Never Heard of Could Change the Way We Eat

Chlorella vulgaris is a nutrient-dense microalga with sustainability benefits, but researchers stress the need for better production methods and consumer appeal.

A new study highlights the potential of Chlorella vulgaris, a freshwater microalga, as a sustainable “superfood” that could address global food security challenges while benefiting the environment.

Rich in protein, lipids, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, Chlorella vulgaris offers a nutrient-dense alternative to traditional crops. Unlike conventional agriculture, which requires significant land and water resources, this microalga can be cultivated with minimal environmental impact.

Incorporating Chlorella into food products can enhance their nutritional value, providing antioxidants, immune support, and detoxifying benefits. Its sustainable production and health-promoting properties make it a promising ingredient for future food and nutraceutical applications.

Challenges in Large-Scale Production

Publishing their findings in the Journal of Food Science, scientists at the University of Birmingham believe that, while Chlorella holds immense promise, challenges remain in optimizing large-scale production and improving consumer acceptance.

The researchers emphasize the need for advancements in cultivation techniques, processing methods, and sensory improvements to enhance its appeal.

Co-author Dr Helen Onyeaka commented: “As consumer interest in health-conscious and eco-friendly products grows, Chlorella vulgaris could be one of the superfoods that redefine the future of food innovation. Our study underscores the critical role of applied research in addressing global food security challenges while promoting environmental sustainability.

“We found that Chlorella not only meets the growing demand for sustainable food sources but also offers substantial health and nutrition benefits. By overcoming production challenges through technological advancements, we can pave the way for Chlorella’s widespread adoption.”

Enhancing Production and Consumer Appeal

Chlorella has been used as a food supplement, available in powder and tablet forms, and adding the substance to food products can enhance their taste, texture, and appearance. However, the researchers note that overcoming existing challenges and optimizing production methods will be crucial for the microalga’s successful adoption and widespread use in the food industry.

The scientists recommend that future research should focus on improving strains, developing efficient cultivation systems, and addressing issues to fully realize Chlorella’s potential as a sustainable and nutritious food source.

Their study recommends that industrializing Chlorella production involve the development of new culture systems to increase yield and reduce costs, these processes should involve different bioreactors, light and nutrient adjustments, and sterile confinements.

Techniques like mechanical milling, enzyme treatment, and ultrasonication can increase nutrient bioavailability, while pulsed electric fields may enhance digestibility economically. Sensory evaluations and consumer testing are necessary to mask unwanted tastes. Increasing awareness and developing sustainable production methods can expand Chlorella’s use in the food industry, improving product quality, safety, and sustainability.

A nutrient-dense alternative to traditional food sources, Chlorella boasts high levels of protein (43–58% dry weight), lipids (5–58%), carbohydrates (12–55%), and essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B, calcium, and magnesium.

Beyond its nutritional value, C. vulgaris offers significant environmental advantages, helping to capture carbon dioxide and cleanse wastewater, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Health benefits include anti-tumor properties, potential for preventing Alzheimer’s disease, and positive effects on major depressive disorder.

Reference: “Chlorella vulgaris as a food substitute: Applications and benefits in the food industry” by Chiao-An Wang, Helen Onyeaka, Taghi Miri and Fakhteh Soltani, 18 November 2024, Journal of Food Science.

DOI: 10.1111/1750-3841.17529

