This Week @NASA: Artemis Systems Are Ready To Fly Astronauts to the Moon

Artemis systems are ready to fly astronauts …

A hot fire test of an Artemis rocket engine …

And educating and inspiring the Artemis generation …

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

Analysis of Data Confirms Successful Artemis I Moon Mission

After extensively reviewing data since last year’s successful uncrewed Artemis I flight test around the Moon and back, NASA has confirmed initial observations that the agency’s Space Launch System rocket, Orion spacecraft, and ground systems are ready to fly astronauts on missions to the Moon. The agency plans to do just that on Artemis II – by sending an astronaut crew around the Moon and back.

Test Series Continues for Redesigned Moon Rocket Engine

On March 8, engineers at NASA’s Stennis Space Center conducted this year’s third hot fire test in the current test series to certify the redesigned RS-25 rocket engines. Four of the engines will help power NASA’s Space Launch System rocket on future Artemis missions to the Moon.

Second Gentleman Joins Students for NASA Artemis Activities

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, NASA astronaut Yvonne Cagle, and NASA Ames center director Eugene Tu joined students and their families at an Oakland, California educational event, hosted in honor of Women’s History Month. The event featured hands-on STEM activities, and NASA items to inspire the students to learn about NASA’s Artemis Program, which will land the first woman and person of color on the Moon.

New IXPE Image of Vela Pulsar Wind Nebula

NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE captured the light blue color in this new image of a pulsar wind nebula in the constellation Vela. The light blue represents the first-ever X-ray polarization data for Vela. The pulsar itself is near the center of the image. Measuring polarization could improve our understanding of how cosmic objects like pulsars accelerate particles to high speeds.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA!