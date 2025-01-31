Treating Hair Loss Could Be As Simple as Flipping a Molecular “Switch”

A study suggests long scalp hair evolved as an adaptation to heat and later gained cultural significance. Researchers identified a dormant molecular program that could lead to improved therapies for hair loss.
Treating hair loss may be as simple as developing therapies to flip a molecular “switch,” according to a new study by researchers from Penn State; the University of California, Irvine; and National Taiwan University.
The researchers reviewed the biological and social evolution of human scalp hair. Based on their analysis, they proposed a novel theory that points to a molecular basis underlying the ability to grow long scalp hair.
In short, human ancestors may have always had the ability to grow long scalp hair, but the trait remained dormant until certain environmental and biological conditions — like walking upright on two legs — turned on the molecular program. The team published their findings, which they said could serve as the basis for future experimental work, in the British Journal of Dermatology.
The Role of Long Scalp Hair in Human Evolution
“Humans grow extremely long scalp hair,” said Nina Jablonski, the Evan Pugh Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at Penn State and paper co-author. “Likewise, attributes of scalp hair — its length, shape, color, and loss of hair — play an essential role in social communication. They signify our ancestry, age, health, sexual maturity, and social status, to name but a few. And yet, despite the importance of having long scalp hair, we know very little about how this feature of human skin came about and how it is regulated.”
Previous research led by one of Jablonski’s doctoral students — Tina Lasisi, who graduated in 2021 and is now an assistant professor of biological anthropology at the University of Michigan — had shown that tightly curled hair, in particular, served as an effective shield against the sun, reducing the need for excessive sweating that can cause dangerous dehydration. Building on this work, the researchers proposed that long scalp hair initially evolved to protect early human ancestors in equatorial Africa from the intense heat and solar radiation of their environment, and then it came to have meaning in many other spheres of life, such as signaling age, health, maturity, and social status.
“Long, tightly curled hair was a crucial adaptation that allowed our ancestors to thrive in hot, open environments,” Jablonski said. “This hair type not only reduced heat exposure but also conserved vital water and electrolytes, which could mean the difference between life and death in such extreme conditions.”
Understanding when long scalp hair evolved will help to better appreciate when it acquired its essential non-biological purposes, Jablonski said.
Hair Growth in Humans and Other Mammals
While long hair is rare among mammals, it is not entirely unique to humans. Animals like male lions, orangutans, and even now-extinct woolly mammoths also grew remarkably long hair, albeit for different reasons, according to the researchers.
“What these examples tell us is that the molecular blueprint for growing very long hair has always existed, albeit often in a ‘silenced’ state,” said co-author Sung-Jan “Jerry” Lin, chair and distinguished professor of biomedical engineering at the National Taiwan University. “When human ancestors evolved their ability to grow extremely long scalp hair, it was likely accomplished by just a few genetic tweaks that reactivated a dormant program rather than via the evolution of an entirely new molecular mechanism.”
The findings have broader implications for medical research, particularly in addressing hair loss, a condition that impacts millions worldwide.
“Understanding how human scalp hair follicles normally grow very long hair will naturally result in novel molecular targets for more efficacious therapies for hair loss,” said co-author Maksim Plikus, professor of developmental and cell biology at the University of California, Irvine. “This knowledge could lead to treatments that help restore hair growth and alleviate the emotional distress that often accompanies hair loss.”
Reference: “Evolution of long scalp hair in humans” by Lo-Yu Chang, Maksim V Plikus, Nina G Jablonski and Sung-Jan Lin, 22 January 2025, British Journal of Dermatology.
DOI: 10.1093/bjd/ljae456
Lo-Yu Chang, graduate student in the Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics, School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University, also contributed to this research. The Taiwan Bio-Development Foundation, National Taiwan University Hospital, and Taiwan National Science and Technology Council supported this work.
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So, what’s the molecular switch? After reading the headline, I learn that there is a molecular switch that turns on the growth of long scalp hair in humans.
After reading the article, I know little else.
Huh?
The word “switch” appears only once in the actual paper, and only as a verb. The context material is so long and densely loaded with specialist language*, it’s impossible to parse out any nominal equivalent of a switch, in the gene-expression sense of the term.
I think the Penn State copy-writers were simply flummoxed by the paper and figured there was a “switch” hidden somewhere in the paper and decided it would be good publicity.
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* “During telogen they reside close to dermal papilla fibroblasts (DPFs), which secrete inhibitory signals that promote eHFSC quiescence. When anagen starts, DPFs switch to making activating signals.41,42 Consequently, eHFSCs respond by proliferating and generating the epithelial lineage of the actively growing the HF, including germinative cells in the hair matrix (Figure 3a, c).2,43 Highly proliferative matrix cells produce terminally differentiated trichocytes…”
That ain’t even half of it.
Yes , but their write up , is mainly to hypothesize, about the DNA need to turn on a hormonal shift, or sequence of hair chemical shifts . That would once again kick off , more hair production .
Such as now , with the aging progression , and the formation of a dht chemical or hormonal blocking of more healthy follicle growth , and width of hair follicles and hair shafts .
We know the dht blocking mechanism , has a lot to do with the hair, and follicle , becoming more damaged , less growth….As the follicle goes into a neutral holding phase . Many researchers , doesn’t necessarily think the follicles die . But just goes into a suspension of forming proper sized hair girth and length….Also vitality . So the bigger question , is why does the dht come along , and with more hydrogen peroxide present, as we age….Also remove the color pigments in our hair ?
There is some current formulations , that works on some , to remove , or stop the dht progression….So as to once again allow the follicles , to produce hair , as more normal .
But some of the stronger hormonal drugs , has side effects….Now to see if other , more natural formulations , can sidestep the damaging hormonal side effects….
The sun
I love my bald man
But does he like the sun messing with his brain and turning him red as a beet in summer ?
Credit to SciTechDaily for an actual photograph at the top, instead of the usual Midjourney/DALL-E sort of stuff.
I have a crazy eagles nest 🪹 and I love it. My girlfriend pitter patters on it with her bare feet
Long scalp hair evolved as anchorage for infant transport, piggyback riding while parents foraged. Coiled scalp hair evolved as protection against Infrared radiation, dark skin evolved as protection against Ultraviolet radiation.
Evidence for my claim: palmar reflex and moro reflex kept babies securely attached, pregnant women grow thick strong long scalp hair, post-partum mothers lose hair around the face at about 4 months which gives newly mobile babies quick identification in a crowd. Speculation: Male pattern baldness and greying of scalp hair begins at about 25, which is when the final cranial suture fusion occurs, so thick dark scalp hair wasn’t needed anymore to shield UV radiation from the brain, though the fringe around the scalp (and the beard) remains for infants to grasp for anchorage during treks, allowing full free use of arms to carry spears, baskets, etc.
I get hot all the time (I don’t even usually wear a jacket until it’s below freezing and then a fairly light one) and I have a full head of hair still at 50 years old. I call bunk like most of these articles.
My hair got a lot thinner in the front than it used to be and then came back most of the way (stress when I moved at 30), but I did recently read that some thinning hair can be “cured” by using Nizoral dandruff shampoo (apparently the hair follicles get clogged with a protein or something and it clears it out over time. I’ve been using it now for 3 months and I think the hair does feel about twice as thick as it used to so there might be something to that. I got a hair cut a couple of days ago and it’s the first time the barber commented on how thick my hair is in years. I’ve always had a high forehead, though.
My brother tried it (he’s getting my dad’s bald spot instead) and it did nothing. I seem to be taking after my grandfather genetically speaking rather than my dad (grandfather on my mom’s side was highly intelligent and no one else in the family was. My IQ test came out 139 so it must have been from him. I got a free ride to college too with a 30 on my ACT in the 90s with a 36 in English). I ended up getting two Electrical Engineering degrees with a minor in English. Employers love that English minor. They hate engineers who cannot communicate.
So what is it? Say it! Been reading forever. What do you do or use Now!