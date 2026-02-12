Vitamin D Shows Inconsistent Effects, but This Dietary Strategy Could Actually Improve Teens’ Mental Health

New research suggests that what adolescents eat may shape more than just their physical health.

A new study led by researchers at Swansea University indicates that the overall pattern of what teenagers eat may be linked to their mental health. The team also developed a detailed plan to guide future research aimed at clarifying how diet and psychological well-being are connected during adolescence.

The review, published in the journal Nutrients, evaluated findings from 19 studies that investigated associations between dietary habits and mental health outcomes in young people. In general, adolescents who followed healthier eating patterns tended to report fewer symptoms of depression. By contrast, lower-quality diets were more frequently associated with higher levels of psychological distress.

To reach these conclusions, the researchers assessed six randomized controlled trials and 13 prospective cohort studies. The results for individual nutrient supplements were inconsistent. Some evidence suggests that vitamin D supplementation may help reduce depressive symptoms in adolescents, but the findings are not yet consistent enough to draw firm conclusions. In comparison, broader dietary patterns and overall measures of diet quality showed more reliable links with positive mental health outcomes.

Adolescence as a Critical Window

The authors emphasize that adolescence is a key stage for brain development and emotional health. Because this period involves significant biological and psychological changes, it may offer valuable opportunities for prevention and early intervention. Diet is a factor that can be modified and implemented at scale, since eating habits are part of everyday life.

At the same time, the researchers caution that current evidence is still evolving. Results vary across studies and appear to be influenced by demographic factors such as socioeconomic status and sex.

To improve real-world relevance, the review focused not only on clinical populations but also on broader groups of adolescents. The goal was to generate findings that could inform both healthcare practice and public health policy.

The study also highlights important gaps in existing research. Most previous studies have concentrated on depression, while other outcomes, including anxiety, stress, externalizing behaviors, self-esteem, and aggression, have received far less attention.

A Roadmap for Future Research

To address these gaps, the authors present a detailed roadmap for future research, outlining recommended study designs, priority topics, and methodological approaches. These include greater use of exposure-based studies, incorporation of biological markers, improved standardization, open science practices, and broader mental health outcome measures.

Corresponding author Professor Hayley Young of Swansea University’s School of Psychology, said: “Overall, our findings suggest that public health and clinical strategies should prioritize whole-diet approaches over isolated supplementation when considering adolescent mental health. However, further high-quality research is needed to determine which dietary patterns are most effective and for whom.”

Reference: “A Recipe for Resilience: A Systematic Review of Diet and Adolescent Mental Health” by Jade E. Tucker, Anthony M. Brennan, David Benton and Hayley A. Young, 23 November 2025, Nutrients.

DOI: 10.3390/nu17233677

The research was supported by the Cognitive Health Committee of the Institute for the Advancement of Food & Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS).

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