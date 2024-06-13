Wardrobe Malfunction in Space: NASA Postpones Spacewalk Due to Spacesuit Discomfort Issue

Scheduled Spacewalk 90 at the International Space Station was postponed due to spacesuit discomfort. Astronauts Tracy C. Dyson and Matthew Dominick halted preparations early. Upcoming spacewalks are set for June 24 and July 2, with the first focusing on hardware removal.

The U.S. spacewalk 90 planned for today (June 13) at the International Space Station (ISS) did not proceed as scheduled due to a spacesuit discomfort issue.

NASA astronauts Tracy C. Dyson and Matthew Dominick completed taking off their spacesuits about an hour before the crew was anticipated to exit the Quest airlock.

With consideration to NASA’s Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test and other spaceflight operations, the next spacewalk will be Monday, June 24, followed by another on Tuesday, July 2, as was previously planned. The June 24 spacewalk will focus on radio frequency group hardware removal, while the content of the July 2 spacewalk is under evaluation and will be shared as available. The crew members on the station are healthy, and spacesuits are functioning as expected.