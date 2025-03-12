We Asked a NASA Expert: Is There Potential for Life on Europa? [Video]

Europa, one of Jupiter’s intriguing moons, is hiding an ocean beneath its icy shell — an ocean that might harbor alien life. NASA’s Europa Clipper mission is on a quest to investigate whether the conditions for life exist beyond Earth.



Is there potential for life on Europa? This icy moon of Jupiter has a massive ocean hidden beneath its icy crust — one that might have the right ingredients for life. Currently en route, our upcoming Europa Clipper mission will explore this mysterious world, searching for clues about its potential habitability. Watch as a NASA scientist explains more. Credit: NASA

Is There Potential for Life on Europa?

NASA’s Europa Clipper mission is set to tackle one of the most exciting questions in space exploration: Could there be life on Europa?

Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, is about the same size as Earth’s Moon, but its surface is vastly different. Instead of barren rock, Europa is covered by a thick shell of ice. Beneath this frozen crust, scientists believe there is a vast ocean — containing more water than all of Earth’s oceans combined.

Because of this hidden ocean, Europa is considered one of the most promising places in the solar system to search for extraterrestrial life.

Life as we know it requires three essential ingredients. First, liquid water — every known life form on Earth depends on it. Second, the right chemical elements, including carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, and sulfur, which form the building blocks of life. Evidence suggests these elements are present on Europa.

The third requirement is an energy source. As Europa orbits Jupiter, the planet’s immense gravity pulls and stretches the moon, generating heat through a process called tidal heating. This could create hydrothermal activity on the ocean floor, similar to Earth’s deep-sea vents, which are known to support thriving ecosystems.

Could Europa’s ocean harbor life? It’s a real possibility. The Europa Clipper mission will get us closer to the answer by studying Europa in unprecedented detail, searching for the conditions that could make life possible beyond Earth.

