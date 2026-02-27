What Do Mummies Smell Like? Scientists Unlock 2,000-Year-Old Secrets

Chemical analysis of mummy scents reveals evolving embalming recipes in ancient Egypt. Advanced air sampling detected dozens of compounds, showing increasing sophistication and enabling safer study of fragile remains.

For centuries, mummification has fascinated historians and archaeologists. Now, researchers report that the characteristic musty odor of preserved bodies contains valuable scientific clues. Rather than being simply the result of aging, the smell reflects a blend of embalming substances and treated linens that document how techniques developed over time.

The study was led by chemists at the University of Bristol, who found that the distinctive scent is closely tied to the materials used during embalming.

According to lead author Dr. Wanyue Zhao, Research Associate in Organic Geochemistry at the University of Bristol, “The findings mark a significant step forward in improving our understanding of Egyptian history and the fascinating ritual of mummification. Our analysis of the associated scents has uncovered new insights into how the practice developed through the ages and became increasingly sophisticated.”

Non-Destructive Techniques Capture Volatile Organic Compounds

To carry out the research, the team analyzed the air surrounding tiny mummy fragments about the size of a peppercorn. Conventional approaches often involve dissolving samples with solvents, which can harm fragile artifacts. Instead, the scientists focused on capturing gases released into the surrounding air.

Using solid-phase microextraction together with gas chromatography and high-resolution mass spectrometry, they collected and separated the airborne chemicals, referred to as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for detailed examination.

Published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, the study assessed 35 balm and bandage samples from 19 mummies dating from 3200 BC to 395 AD, covering more than 2,000 years of Egyptian history. In total, the researchers detected 81 distinct VOCs, each offering clues about the ingredients used and the historical period of embalming.

Chemical Signatures of Fats, Resins, Beeswax, and Bitumen

Even when present in trace amounts, these compounds could be grouped into four main categories linked to specific materials. Fats and oils generated aromatic compounds and short-chain fatty acids. Beeswax produced monocarboxylic fatty acids and cinnamic compounds. Plant resins emitted aromatic compounds and sesquiterpenoids, while bitumen released naphthenic compounds.

Dr. Zhao explained that the chemical patterns shifted over time. “Our findings showed the chemical patterns varied across historical periods. Earlier mummies had simpler profiles dominated by fats and oils, while later mummies displayed more complex mixtures incorporating imported resins and bitumen. Such materials were more costly and required more specialized preparation, as the practice became more advanced.”

The analysis also revealed differences depending on which part of the body was sampled.

“For instance, samples from heads often contained different patterns than those from torsos, suggesting embalmers applied distinct recipes to separate parts of the body to possibly aid preservation. This is an area which needs further analysis and research to better understand what techniques were used and why,” Dr. Zhao added.

Advancing Mummification Research and Museum Preservation

Study co-author Richard Evershed, professor of chemistry at the University of Bristol, said, “Our volatile analysis proved sensitive enough to detect residues at extremely low concentrations. For example, bitumen biomarkers were previously difficult to detect with earlier soluble residue methods.

“This approach expands the study of ancient Egyptian funerary practices, presenting a clearer, fuller picture of mummification recipes, material choices, and preservation strategies.”

The technique could also assist museums and collections worldwide. Air sampling offers a fast, nondestructive way to screen fragile mummies, helping curators gather chemical data without compromising their condition.

Study co-author Ian Bull, Professor of Analytical Chemistry at the University of Bristol, added, “Physical sampling still plays a role for detailed work, yet volatile analysis provides an effective and enlightening first step for studying embalmed remains across collections and time periods.”

Reference: “Volatile compounds reveal the composition of embalming materials used in Egyptian mummification” by Wanyue Zhao, Katherine A. Clark, Richard P. Evershed, Mélanie Roffet-Salque and Ian D. Bull, 22 January 2026, Journal of Archaeological Science.

DOI: 10.1016/j.jas.2026.106490

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