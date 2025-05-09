Wild Chimpanzees Caught on Camera Sharing Alcohol for the First Time

Wild chimps share fruit containing alcohol, suggesting deep evolutionary links between fermented food and social behavior.

For the first time, wild chimpanzees have been observed eating and sharing fruit that contains alcohol.

A research team from the University of Exeter installed cameras in Guinea-Bissau’s Cantanhez National Park to monitor the behavior.

The footage captured chimpanzees sharing fermented African breadfruit, which was confirmed to contain ethanol. This discovery raises intriguing questions about whether chimpanzees intentionally consume alcohol and what effects it might have on their behavior.

Alcohol and social bonding in humans and chimps

In humans, alcohol consumption is believed to date back deep into evolutionary history and is often associated with social bonding.

And the new study suggests our closest relatives might be doing something similar.

“For humans, we know that drinking alcohol leads to a release of dopamine and endorphins, and resulting feelings of happiness and relaxation,” said Anna Bowland, from the Centre for Ecology and Conservation at Exeter’s Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

“We also know that sharing alcohol, including through traditions such as feasting, helps to form and strengthen social bonds.

“So – now we know that wild chimpanzees are eating and sharing ethanolic fruits – the question is: could they be getting similar benefits?”

Chimpanzees filmed sharing low-alcohol fruit

The researchers used motion-activated cameras, which filmed chimps sharing fermented fruits on 10 separate occasions.

Fruit shared by these chimps was tested for alcohol content. The highest level found was the equivalent of 0.61% ABV (Alcohol By Volume – a measure used in alcoholic drinks).

This is relatively low. But the researchers say it may be the “tip of the iceberg”, as 60-85% of chimps’ diet is fruit, so low levels of alcohol in various foods could add up to significant consumption.

Evolutionary roots of alcohol metabolism

The researchers stress that chimps are unlikely to get “drunk” – as this would clearly not improve their survival chances.

The impact of alcohol on chimps’ metabolism is unknown. But recent discoveries of a molecular adaptation that greatly increased ethanol metabolism in the common ancestor of African apes suggest eating fermented fruits may have ancient origins in species, including humans and chimps.

“Chimps don’t share food all the time, so this behavior with fermented fruit might be important,” said Dr Kimberley Hockings, also from the University of Exeter.

“We need to find out more about whether they deliberately seek out ethanolic fruits and how they metabolize it, but this behavior could be the early evolutionary stages of ‘feasting’. If so, it suggests the human tradition of feasting may have its origins deep in our evolutionary history.”

Reference: “Wild chimpanzees share fermented fruits” by Anna C. Bowland, Elena Bersacola, Marina Ramon, Joana Bessa, Amanda D. Melin, Matthew A. Carrigan, Xavier A. Harrison and Kimberley J. Hockings, 21 April 2025, Current Biology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2025.02.067

Funding: Primate Society of Great Britain

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