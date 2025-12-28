Your Drinking Habits May Raise Cancer Risk More Than You Think

As Americans prepare to ring in New Year’s Eve, new research offers a timely reminder to think about the long-term health impact of raising a celebratory glass – or two. Alcohol is already known to increase the risk of several types of cancer, even when consumed at moderate levels. Despite this, drinking remains common, and key questions remain about how both how often people drink and how much they drink shape their overall cancer risk.

At the same time, alcohol-related cancer risk is not evenly distributed. Certain groups face higher vulnerability, yet many alcohol policies still fail to clearly emphasize the connection between drinking and cancer.

A Large Review Examines Alcohol Use and Cancer Risk

To address these gaps, researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine conducted a comprehensive systematic review to better understand how different levels of alcohol consumption – excessive, moderate and even mild – affect cancer risk among U.S. adults.

The team reviewed 62 studies, with participant numbers ranging from just 80 individuals to nearly 100 million people. Their analysis also considered coexisting health conditions such as obesity and chronic liver disease, which can increase cancer risk, and examined how social and demographic factors contribute to vulnerability.

The findings, published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, confirm that both the frequency and quantity of alcohol consumption play a major role in cancer risk. Strong associations were found for breast, colorectal, liver, oral, laryngeal, esophageal and gastric cancers. Alcohol use was also linked to poorer outcomes, including more advanced liver cancer and reduced survival among people with alcoholic liver disease.

Who Faces the Highest Risk From Drinking

Higher levels of alcohol consumption were associated with greater cancer risk, particularly among African Americans, people with genetic predispositions, and individuals with obesity or diabetes. Factors such as race, age, education and income further shaped exposure and vulnerability. As a result, lower-socioeconomic groups and some racial and ethnic populations experienced a disproportionate burden, even when their alcohol intake was similar to or lower than that of other groups.

In contrast, people who followed American Cancer Society guidelines on alcohol use and other healthy lifestyle behaviors tended to have lower cancer risk and reduced mortality. This finding points to the importance of combining moderation with broader lifestyle changes.

“Across 50 studies in our review, higher alcohol consumption consistently raised cancer risk, with risk increasing as intake grows,” said Lea Sacca, Ph.D., senior author and an assistant professor of population health in the Schmidt College of Medicine.

“Factors like type of alcohol, age of first exposure, gender, race, smoking, family history, and genetics all influence risk. Certain groups – older adults, socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals, and those with comorbidities – are especially vulnerable. Heavy, daily or binge drinking is strongly linked to multiple cancers, highlighting the importance of moderation and following cancer prevention guidelines.”

Beverage Type, Gender Differences, and Other Risk Factors

The review also found that the type of alcoholic beverage may matter in some cases. For example, white wine or beer was linked to a higher risk of certain cancers, while liquor often was not. Clear gender differences also emerged. Frequent drinking was associated with higher risk in men, while episodic heavy drinking posed greater risk in women. Smoking further increased alcohol-related cancer risk, although its effects varied depending on sex and drinking patterns. Other contributing factors included UV exposure (increasing melanoma risk in less-exposed sites) and family history, both of which can strengthen the connection between alcohol and cancer.

Across the studies, additional risk factors included high or low BMI, low physical activity, carcinogenic infections (e.g. hepatitis B and C virus, HPV, HIV or H. pylori, a bacterium that infects the stomach lining), poor diet, hormone use, and specific hair or eye color.

“Biologically, alcohol can damage DNA through acetaldehyde, alter hormone levels, trigger oxidative stress, suppress the immune system, and increase carcinogen absorption,” said Lewis S. Nelson, M.D., co-author, dean and chief of health affairs, Schmidt College of Medicine. “These effects are compounded by pre-existing health conditions, lifestyle choices, and genetic predispositions, all of which can accelerate cancer development.”

Implications for Prevention and Public Health

Based on their findings, the researchers point to targeted approaches that could help reduce alcohol-related cancer burden. These include tailored public health messaging, stronger alcohol-related policies, and focused interventions aimed at people and communities at highest risk.

“Our findings undersore that alcohol-related cancer risk is not driven by alcohol alone, but by a complex interpaly of biological, behavioral and social factors,” said Maria Carmenza Mejia, M.D., co-author and a professor of population health in the Schmidt College of Medicine.

“Recognizing how these forces intersect – shaping exposure, vulnerability and long-term health outcomes – is essential for building a more accurate understanding of cancer risk. This broader perspective reminds us that effective prevention goes beyond reducing alcohol consumption; it requires addressing the environments, habits and underlying health conditions that magnify its impact.”

Reference: “A systematic review on the risk of developing cancer and frequency of alcohol consumption behaviors in US adults” by Isabella Abraham, Gabriella Dasilva, Kayla Ernst, Alexandra Campson, Alana Starr, Christine Kamm, George Kosseifi, Morgan Decker, Sahar Kaleem, Nada Eldawy, Paige Brinzo, Tiffany Follin, Christine Ramdin, Maria Mejia, Lewis S. Nelson and Lea Sacca, 13 November 2025, Cancer Epidemiology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.canep.2025.102956

Study co-authors are FAU medical students Isabella Abraham; Gabriella Dasilva; Kayla Ernst; Alexandra Campson; Alana Starr; Christine Kamm; Morgan Decker; Sahar Kaleem; Nada Eldawy; and Paige Brinzo; and Tiffany Follin, medical liaison and outreach librarian, Schmidt College of Medicine; George Kosseifi, Case Western Reserve University; and Christine Ramdin, Ph.D., instructor, Department of Emergency Medicine, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

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