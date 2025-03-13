Your Gut Bacteria Might Hold the Secret to a Longer, Healthier Life

A study on Singaporean octogenarians found that aging alters gut bacteria, reducing key species like Faecalibacterium prausnitzii while increasing others that may compensate.

A new study suggests that gut bacteria may play a crucial role in the aging process, with specific microbes potentially influencing healthy aging. Published in Nature Communications, the research was led by scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research Genome Institute of Singapore (ASTAR GIS) in collaboration with the ASTAR Singapore Immunology Network (ASTAR SIgN), the ASTAR Institute for Human Development and Potential (A*STAR IHDP), and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Aging is a complex process involving the gradual decline of various physiological functions. With Singapore’s aging population growing rapidly, researchers are working to better understand aging and identify lifestyle and dietary factors that promote healthy longevity. As part of this effort, the team conducted Singapore’s first large-scale study of over 200 octogenarians (individuals aged 80–89). Their findings provide new insights into how the gut microbiome changes with age, identifying key microbial species linked to aging and their potential impact on health.

Changes in Gut Bacteria with Age

Using advanced DNA sequencing, the research team discovered a significant decrease in gut bacterial diversity as individuals age. A particularly noteworthy finding was the decline of Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, a crucial bacterium responsible for producing butyrate—an essential short-chain fatty acid that maintains gut health, reduces inflammation, supports gut barrier function, and facilitates gut-brain communication. Researchers observed an increase in Alistipes and Bacteroides species, with Alistipes utilizing alternative substrates from Bacteroides to generate butyrate. This notable switch may compensate for the reduction of F. prausnitzii, enhancing the metabolic capacity of the elderly gut to produce butyrate and promoting healthier aging.

The team then turned to preclinical models of healthy aging to validate their findings from the human cohort. Despite differences in the microbes present in different host species, the researchers made a surprising discovery that they had remarkably similar functional enrichments, particularly in pathways related to butyrate production. This indicates that although the specific microbes may differ across species, the functional roles they play in fostering healthy aging may be similar.

Gut Bacteria and Health Markers

Additionally, the research team examined the association between gut bacterial changes and health markers such as inflammation, blood sugar, and vitamin levels. They identified Parabacteroides goldsteinii, a promising probiotic species associated with fasting blood glucose levels, as well as key gut species like Streptococcus parasanguinis and Bacteroides coprocola, which were linked to serum Vitamin B 12 levels, suggesting that these bacteria may serve as indicators for monitoring healthy aging. Recognizing the potential of these associations, the researchers envisaged the development of non-invasive tests for frailty based on gut bacteria analysis.

In the next phase of their research, the team plans to further investigate the identified microbial strains and their metabolic pathways. By using preclinical testing, they aim to explore how these findings can be potentially translated into formulations that promote healthy aging.

Aarthi Ravikrishnan, the lead scientist of the study from A*STAR GIS, commented, “Our research offers key insights into the unique aspects of the gut microbiome and the metabolic shifts associated with aging. This study opens exciting new avenues for exploring the biology of aging, with a particular focus on populations in Asia.”

Associate Professor Niranjan Nagarajan, Associate Director, Genome Architecture, and Senior Group Leader, Laboratory of Metagenomic Technologies and Microbial Systems at A*STAR GIS, added, “Our findings lay the groundwork for future research aimed at developing targeted probiotic and prebiotic therapies to enable healthy aging through gut microbiome modulation.”

Dr Wan Yue, Executive Director at A*STAR GIS, commented “This study has unveiled a better understanding and characterization of the gut microbiome in our local aging population and the potential biomarkers or probiotics unique to the Asian population that can improve healthy aging and to identify individuals at risk for aging-associated diseases. This can serve as a useful marker for early detection of diseases and interventions, improving patient prognosis.”

Reference: “Gut metagenomes of Asian octogenarians reveal metabolic potential expansion and distinct microbial species associated with aging phenotypes” by Aarthi Ravikrishnan, Indrik Wijaya, Eileen Png, Kern Rei Chng, Eliza Xin Pei Ho, Amanda Hui Qi Ng, Ahmad Nazri Mohamed Naim, Jean-Sebastien Gounot, Shou Ping Guan, Jasinda Lee Hanqing, Lihuan Guan, Chenhao Li, Jia Yu Koh, Paola Florez de Sessions, Woon-Puay Koh, Lei Feng, Tze Pin Ng, Anis Larbi, Andrea B. Maier, Brian K. Kennedy and Niranjan Nagarajan, 5 September 2024, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-52097-9

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.