According to Scientists, This Brazilian Plant Could Help Treat Arthritis

Alternanthera littoralis, commonly called Joseph’s Coat, is native to Brazil’s coastal regions and has a long history of use in treating microbial infections and parasitic diseases.

Scientists in Brazil from the Federal University of Grande Dourados (UFGD), the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP), and São Paulo State University (UNESP) have carried out new research on the Joseph’s Coat plant (Alternanthera littoralis), demonstrating its safety along with anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving, and anti-arthritic effects.

The plant grows naturally along Brazil’s coastline and has a long history of use in traditional remedies for inflammation, infections caused by microorganisms, and parasitic illnesses. Until recently, however, these traditional uses had not been thoroughly supported by pharmacological studies or formal safety evaluations.

As reported in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, the research began with a detailed chemical analysis of the plant. The goal was to determine which bioactive substances are present in the ethanolic extract obtained from its aerial parts. This stage of the work was led by Marcos Salvador, a pharmacist at the Institute of Biology (IB) at UNICAMP. In the next phase, a research group headed by pharmacologist Cândida Kassuya from the Faculty of Health Sciences at UFGD tested the extract in experimental models of arthritis to assess its anti-inflammatory effects.

“Finally, we performed the toxicological analyses under my coordination,” explains Arielle Cristina Arena, associate professor in the Department of Structural and Functional Biology at the Institute of Biosciences at UNESP’s Botucatu Campus.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects and Safety Findings

The results showed that the ethanolic extract of A. littoralis significantly reduces inflammation in laboratory animals. “In the experimental models, we observed reduced edema, improved joint parameters, and modulation of inflammatory mediators, suggesting antioxidant and tissue-protective actions,” says Arena.

According to the professor, the findings reinforce the plant’s medicinal potential and establish a solid scientific basis for future preclinical research and the possible development of herbal products. The conclusions suggest a safety profile at therapeutic doses that may also be promising for human use.

Limitations, Next Steps, and Broader Impact

Despite the encouraging outcome, it is not yet possible to recommend its immediate clinical use. Further toxicological analyses, as well as clinical studies and the standardization of the extract, are needed to ensure safety, efficacy, and pharmacotechnical quality. Additionally, the path to therapeutic application requires further regulatory steps.

“This research is part of an ongoing line of investigation developed by UFGD, UNESP, and UNICAMP, and our purpose is to value Brazilian biodiversity and traditional knowledge, but with a rigorous scientific basis, promoting the safe and rational use of natural products,” says Arena.

Reference: “Ethanolic extract of Alternanthera littoralis P. Beauv. aerial parts: Safety assessment and efficacy in experimental models of articular” by Felipe Leoratto Parizoto, Elisangela Dos Santos, Natália de Matos Balsalobre, Caren Naomi Aguero Ito, Flávia Barbieri Bacha, Luis Fernando Benitez Macorini, Marcos Jose Salvador, Arielle Cristina Arena and Cândida Aparecida Leite Kassuya, 7 October 2025, Journal of Ethnopharmacology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.jep.2025.120720

The work was supported by FAPESP (projects 06/06079-4, 09/05992-6, 15/03726-8, 16/06407-3, 17/19523-4, and 21/09693-5).

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