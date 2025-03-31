Arctic Alarm: Thinning Ice Could Tip Global Ocean Currents Into Chaos

A major ocean current in the Arctic, the Beaufort Gyre, is changing rapidly due to climate warming—and this could trigger a chain reaction that disrupts the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), the system behind the Gulf Stream.

Scientists warn that melting sea ice may reach a tipping point, causing the Gyre to release massive amounts of freshwater into the North Atlantic. If that happens, the AMOC could weaken or collapse, drastically altering weather patterns across the Northern Hemisphere, especially in Europe. New model projections suggest that urgent emissions cuts are essential to avoid this dangerous shift.

Uncertain Future for Major Ocean Currents

The potential weakening of the AMOC (Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation) has become a major concern among climate scientists. However, the exact consequences, and when they might occur, remain uncertain as the system nears a possible tipping point.

To better understand these risks, Céline Heuzé, a climatologist at the University of Gothenburg, worked with German researchers Marylou Athanase and Raphael Köhler to investigate the future of a major Arctic Ocean current: the Beaufort Gyre. This current, located in the Beaufort Sea north of Alaska and Canada, plays a key role in the Arctic climate system.

The Beaufort Gyre acts like a giant reservoir, storing and releasing freshwater. Its influence extends beyond the Arctic, affecting ocean conditions all the way to the North Atlantic.

But rising temperatures in the Arctic are rapidly thinning the region’s sea ice. This ice normally insulates the ocean, keeping it cool. As it disappears, more heat reaches the ocean surface, accelerating warming and leading to further ice loss. Over the past two decades, the freshwater content in the Beaufort Sea has increased by 40 percent.

Fact Box: The Gulf Stream and the AMOC One of the key ocean circulation systems that climate scientists are closely monitoring is the AMOC, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation. This system includes the well-known Gulf Stream and consists of a large network of currents in the Atlantic Ocean. It is driven by differences in water density: warm, salty water from the tropics flows northward along the surface, cools as it reaches higher latitudes, becomes denser, and sinks. This colder, deeper water then flows back south, forming a continuous loop that helps regulate climate across the Atlantic region.

Concerns About Sea Ice ‘Tipping Point’

“The results of this study make us concerned that the reduction of sea ice in the area could lead to a tipping point where the AMOC collapses,” says Céline Heuzé, Senior Lecturer in Climatology at the University of Gothenburg and an expert on deep ocean and sea ice.

In the study, the researchers made projections using only the global climate models that can accurately represent the Beaufort Gyre. A climate model is a computer simulation of the Earth’s climate system – atmosphere, ocean, land and ice. Climate models are used to reconstruct the past climate or predict the future climate.

Fact Box: Tipping Points In climate science, a tipping point refers to a critical threshold in the Earth’s system. Once crossed, it can trigger rapid, large-scale, and often irreversible changes in the climate.

Global Impact of Arctic Freshwater

“If greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced urgently, this projection suggests that the Beaufort Gyre will weaken and release the freshwater that it currently holds. This freshwater could then reach the North Atlantic and possibly negatively impact the AMOC,” says Marylou Athanase, researcher at Alfred Wegener Institute, Germany, and first author of the study.

The AMOC, of which the Gulf Stream is a part, is of great importance for the climate in Scandinavia as it transports warm water to high latitudes in the northern hemisphere. How the link between reduced Arctic sea ice and a weakening of the AMOC may develop in the future is something the researchers now want to study more closely.

