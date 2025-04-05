Arctic Ice Crumbles to Record Low at Winter’s Peak, NASA Warns

Arctic sea ice hit a historic low this winter, shrinking to the smallest extent ever recorded at its seasonal peak.

NASA and the NSIDC revealed that warmer air, ocean temperatures, and persistent wind patterns have limited both the formation of new sea ice and the survival of older ice. Scientists, using decades of satellite data, warn that this winter’s record low could have dire consequences as the region enters summer with less protective ice than ever before.

Record-Low Arctic Sea Ice in 2025

On March 22, 2025, Arctic sea ice reached its lowest winter peak ever recorded, according to NASA and the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC). The maximum ice extent measured 14.33 million square kilometers (5.53 million square miles), falling below the previous record low of 14.41 million square kilometers (5.56 million square miles) set in 2017.

Typically, sea ice grows and spreads across the Arctic during the dark, cold winter months. But in recent years, less new ice has been forming, and there’s been a decline in multi-year ice, ice that lasts through more than one season. This winter followed that same long-term downward trend, which scientists have been tracking for decades.

Tracking Ice from Space

To measure sea ice extent, scientists use satellite data to map the surface of the Arctic. They divide the region into a grid and count the total area of all sections that are at least 15% ice-covered. The map above from March 22 shows this year’s extent compared to the median for the same month between 1981 and 2010. That median line marks the middle range of past observations: half of the years had more ice than the line, and half had less.

How Scientists Measure Sea Ice

For their analysis, scientists primarily rely on satellites in the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program (DMSP), which measure Earth’s radiation in the microwave range. The DMSP data are augmented with historical sources, including data collected between 1978 and 1985 with the Nimbus-7 satellite that was jointly operated by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Warm Air, Wind, and Regional Impacts

At the sub-Arctic level, many parts of the region saw sea ice extents well below the 1981-2010 average this winter. For instance, low ice prevailed across the Gulf of St. Lawrence, likely influenced by warm air and ocean surface temperatures, for most of the season. Onshore winds, which can prevent new ice formation, may have also contributed.

A Troubling Outlook for the Summer

“We’re going to come into this next summer season with less ice to begin with,” said Linette Boisvert, an ice scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “It doesn’t bode well for the future.”

NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using data from the National Snow and Ice Data Center. Story by James R. Riordon/NASA’s Earth Science News Team, adapted for Earth Observatory by Kathryn Hansen.

