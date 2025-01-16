Close Menu
    Astronauts Prepare to Tackle Critical Repairs in Historic ISS Spacewalk

    By NASANo Comments3 Mins Read
    Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer – 2 (AMS-2) Mounted on the S3 Truss Segment
    The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer-2 (AMS-2), secured to the S3 Truss segment of the International Space Station, is an essential tool for astrophysics research. Future upgrades, scheduled during Expedition 72’s spacewalks, will expand its functionality, paving the way for new discoveries in particle physics and cosmic phenomena. Credit: NASA

    Two NASA astronauts have completed their preparations for the first spacewalk of 2025, which will focus on servicing astrophysics equipment aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Meanwhile, the rest of the Expedition 72 crew divided their time between supporting the spacewalk efforts and continuing human research activities.

    NASA Flight Engineer Nick Hague and ISS Commander Suni Williams are scheduled to begin their six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk on Thursday at 8 a.m. EST. After exiting the Quest airlock, they will work on repairing light leaks in the NICER X-ray telescope and preparing the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer for future upgrades. The skilled spacewalkers will also replace critical engineering components that help maintain the station’s orientation and provide vital navigation data. NASA+ will begin live coverage of the event at 6:30 a.m. EST on Thursday.

    NASA Astronauts Evaluate Spacesuit on Space Station
    NASA astronauts Don Pettit (top) and Butch Wilmore (bottom) assist NASA astronaut Nick Hague (center) as he tries on and evaluates his spacesuit in a pressurized configuration aboard the International Space Station’s Quest airlock. Credit: SciTechDaily.com

    Hague and Williams started Wednesday in Quest reviewing the procedures they will use to fulfill their spacewalking tasks. The pair also staged spacesuits and organized the specialized tools inside Quest. NASA Flight Engineers Don Pettit and Butch Wilmore assisted with the spacewalking preparations and then joined Hague and Williams for a readiness review with mission controllers on the ground at the end of their shift.

    Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner were back on human research duty on Wednesday attaching sensors to their forehead, fingers, and toes measuring how blood flows to the tiniest vessels in microgravity. Scientists want to understand how the human circulatory system in the limbs of crew members adapts to living long-term in microgravity.

    City Lights of Central Asia and Aurora From Space Station
    The city lights of central Asia and an aurora crowning Earth’s horizon are pictured in this photograph from the International Space Station as it orbited 264 miles above western Kazakhstan. Credit: NASA

    Flight Engineer Aleksandr Gorbunov took a fitness test pedaling on an exercise cycle while electrodes measured his aerobic and cardiovascular output ensuring his health in weightlessness. All three cosmonauts also continued their orbital maintenance tasks servicing a variety of life support gear throughout the orbital outpost’s Roscosmos segment.

