Boost Your Workout: Scientists Have Discovered a New Treatment for Fatigue Caused by Exercise

A new study reveals that inhaling hydrogen-rich gas before exercise significantly reduces fatigue and enhances performance, potentially benefiting athletes and fitness enthusiasts by improving training and health outcomes.

A recent study published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine suggests a potential new treatment for fatigue caused by exercise. Researchers from a global, cross-disciplinary team, including members from the U.S. and China, as well as Hebrew SeniorLife’s Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, discovered that inhaling hydrogen-rich gas (HRG) prior to short-term physical activity can greatly decrease fatigue and improve performance.

The research involved 24 healthy adult men who were tested for their maximum cycling power (Wmax) and maximum cycling time (Tmax). In a double-blind, counterbalanced, randomized, and crossover design, participants inhaled either HRG or placebo gas (air) for 60 minutes before cycling at 80% Wmax until exhaustion.

Key Findings of the Study

Key findings from the study include:

Reduced Perceived Fatigue: Participants who inhaled HRG reported significantly lower scores on the Visual Analog Scale (VAS) for fatigue compared to those who inhaled placebo gas.

Participants who inhaled HRG reported significantly lower scores on the Visual Analog Scale (VAS) for fatigue compared to those who inhaled placebo gas. Improved Exercise Performance: HRG inhalation improved cycling frequency during the final 30 seconds of the exercise and reduced the rating of perceived exertion (RPE) at both the beginning and end of the ride.

HRG inhalation improved cycling frequency during the final 30 seconds of the exercise and reduced the rating of perceived exertion (RPE) at both the beginning and end of the ride. Oxidative Stress Markers: HRG inhalation showed a significant improvement in the ability to inhibit hydroxyl radicals and lower serum lactate levels after exercise, indicating reduced oxidative stress.

HRG inhalation showed a significant improvement in the ability to inhibit hydroxyl radicals and lower serum lactate levels after exercise, indicating reduced oxidative stress. Functional Performance: While HRG did not significantly impact counter-movement jump (CMJ) height or glutathione peroxidase activity, the overall benefits on fatigue and oxidative stress markers were notable.

“The study’s findings suggest that HRG inhalation prior to exercise could be a valuable strategy for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking to enhance performance and recovery. By mitigating fatigue and improving markers of oxidative stress, HRG has the potential to support more effective training and better overall health outcomes,” said Junhong Zhou, PhD, assistant scientist II, Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, Hebrew SeniorLife.

The study opens new avenues for exploring the benefits of hydrogen-rich gas in sports and exercise science. As further research continues, HRG inhalation may become a widely adopted practice for enhancing athletic performance and combating exercise-induced fatigue.

Reference: “Inhalation of hydrogen-rich gas before acute exercise alleviates exercise fatigue” by Gengxin Dong, Jianxin Wu, Yinglu Hong, Qian Li, Meng Liu, Guole Jiang, Dapeng Bao, Brad Manor and Junhong Zhou, 2 May 2024, International Journal of Sports Medicine.

DOI: 10.1055/a-2318-1880