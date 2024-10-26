Crew-8 Astronaut Safely Back in Houston After Overnight Hospital Stay Post-Splashdown

Following a successful 235-day space mission, a NASA astronaut from the SpaceX Crew-8 mission was hospitalized overnight for checks after landing near Pensacola but is now back in Houston in good health.

Following an overnight stay at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Florida, the NASA astronaut has been released and returned to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Saturday. The astronaut is in good health and will join fellow crew members for standard post-flight reconditioning.

As part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission, the astronaut was one of four crew members who safely splashed down in their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft near Pensacola on October 25. The team completed a 235-day mission, spending 232 days aboard the International Space Station conducting scientific research.

To maintain medical privacy, specific details about the astronaut’s condition and identity will not be disclosed.

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