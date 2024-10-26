NASA Astronaut Hospitalized: Unraveling the Medical Mystery After Crew-8’s Space Odyssey

Update: After an overnight stay at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Florida, the NASA astronaut was released in good health and returned to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Saturday.
Following the splashdown of the SpaceX Crew-8 mission, one astronaut remains under medical observation, with the others safely back in Houston. The crew had completed a mission of over 235 days in space, conducting scientific research at the International Space Station.
After safely splashing down on Earth as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission on Friday, a NASA astronaut encountered a medical issue. NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin were all flown to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Florida for medical evaluation.
Following assessments at the hospital, three of the crew members were cleared and have since arrived at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
One astronaut remains at Ascension Sacred Heart under observation as a precautionary measure. To respect the astronaut’s privacy, NASA has not disclosed further details regarding the individual’s condition or identity.
During its return to Earth, the SpaceX Dragon executed a normal entry and splashdown. Recovery of the crew and the spacecraft was without incident. During routine medical assessments on the recovery ship, the additional evaluation of the crew members was requested out of an abundance of caution.
We’re grateful to Ascension Sacred Heart for its support during this time, and we are proud of our team for its quick action to ensure the safety of our crew members.
The Crew-8 crew members splashed down aboard their Dragon spacecraft near Pensacola, Florida, to complete a 235-day mission, 232 days of which were spent aboard the International Space Station conducting scientific research.
NASA will provide additional information as it becomes available.
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26:10:24. Am sorry to hear that one of the Newly arrived back from Space Station his or She in hospital. Soonest recovery. Anyway ATTENTION. NASA, ESA, CSA, RSA, CSA, JSA, SPACEX, AMERICA SPACE FORCE And and all others SPACE FORCE’S AND SPACE AGENCIES. And all the others remain Citizens. About 13 to 15 years ago My Space Courier sent me one of my Space LOURGAGES or called them My Space Properties. Am not talking about Space Rock’s or space Stones. The LOURGAGE will take about 4o years to arrived at this Planet. But it can also be here faster if it’s go through Black Hole or Warm Hole. The Courier man have my home Address. The LOURGAGE is about the Size of a Car or the Size of a Shipping Containers or Size of a small Plains. With my name writing on the Container. The Container Content. That is what’s inside the Container. Is as follows. My Clothing, which I made in Space. My Toy. That I play with in Space. My remaining Food or so. My shoes. My Tools. Which I work with. You can get or guess the Idea. The Passull or the LOURGAGE were not dangerous to anybody’s or any one. Am not sure if I have the key to the Container but either way I will find way to open it. Am telling you now because about a year ago also. American short down a Balloon from China which they recover in Florida or so. and few weeks that American saw another space Balloon but American and Canadian said they did not Recover the second Balloon. So please if any one find anything in Space or on this Planet / this World that you know is Man made and you know is from Space please inform me. If you found it don’t open it just bring it to me. But if all goes as plans it will arrived or landed in front of my Building in Amsterdam. If American or Canadian found that second Balloon I will like to know if one of my Space LOURGAGE have arrived. Thanks and enjoying your weekend. To be continued. M. Luke.
Hello M. Luke. I’m not sure how a “warm hole” will make the process faster – maybe it is a form of bribery. The size range is quite a large variable for identification, so you might want to add another description. It may also be difficult to deliver if the addressing is similar to your writing, and will probably be lost and left sitting in the middle of a pasture or small plain. I don’t know what planet you come from, but I would suggest learning proper communication skills if you have any intention of assimilation. On Earth, we have tools, such as Grammarly, that could help you with that. I am hoping that we are eventually visited by intelligent life forms, but we have you for now.
It’s no darn mystery, they lost most of their bone and muscle mass, and it’s no mystery who needed the ambulance. It was the woman in the group, because if you start with less, you end with less. We need to stop making tin cans and start building real habitats with spin to provide gravity.
SAY HER NAME!
According to the above article, the only female on board was Jeanette Epps. But she did not appear to be the astronaut in obvious pain and grimacing upon being removed from the Dragon. Just an observation.
Someone suggested spin gravity space stations. To make a space station with spin gravity anywhere near 1G, without making the inhabitants dizzy from spinning, you need to rotate no faster than one revolution per 60 seconds or so. This means you need a radius of almost 900 m. If you would make a torus station, that’s a LOT bigger and demanding than anything we’ve seen so far. You could make something more like two buckets hanging in an 1800 m wire, but that also puts tremendous stress on this structure compared to ISS. It’s like having entire buildings hanging like elevator cages from a wire. Also, they are spinning around that little center of artificial gravity with a velocity of more than 90 m/s, almost 340 km/h, or more than 200 mph and 3000 feet radius for metrics challenged people. I guess this might become more realistic once we have starship in operation. Two starships as stations and another to get that massive wire up, but how do you dock to that thing? You need sonething in the middle which doesn’t spin, and elevators along the cable. Suddenly, a moon base sounds like a pretty simple thing to achieve… 😉
Greetings Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola: I have requested a meeting with the patient advocate. I explained to the patient care tech, how she could find out who the patient advocate was. I am waiting.