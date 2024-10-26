NASA Astronaut Hospitalized: Unraveling the Medical Mystery After Crew-8’s Space Odyssey

Update: After an overnight stay at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Florida, the NASA astronaut was released in good health and returned to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Saturday.

Following the splashdown of the SpaceX Crew-8 mission, one astronaut remains under medical observation, with the others safely back in Houston. The crew had completed a mission of over 235 days in space, conducting scientific research at the International Space Station.

After safely splashing down on Earth as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission on Friday, a NASA astronaut encountered a medical issue. NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin were all flown to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Florida for medical evaluation.

Following assessments at the hospital, three of the crew members were cleared and have since arrived at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

One astronaut remains at Ascension Sacred Heart under observation as a precautionary measure. To respect the astronaut’s privacy, NASA has not disclosed further details regarding the individual’s condition or identity.

During its return to Earth, the SpaceX Dragon executed a normal entry and splashdown. Recovery of the crew and the spacecraft was without incident. During routine medical assessments on the recovery ship, the additional evaluation of the crew members was requested out of an abundance of caution.

We’re grateful to Ascension Sacred Heart for its support during this time, and we are proud of our team for its quick action to ensure the safety of our crew members.

The Crew-8 crew members splashed down aboard their Dragon spacecraft near Pensacola, Florida, to complete a 235-day mission, 232 days of which were spent aboard the International Space Station conducting scientific research.

NASA will provide additional information as it becomes available.

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