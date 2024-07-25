Decreasing Your Risk of Heart Disease and More: Scientists Discover New Benefits of Eating Strawberries

A new study indicates that daily strawberry consumption may significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, underscoring the health benefits of this popular fruit.

Strawberries, America’s favorite fruit, are not only popular for their taste but also show promise in promoting heart health. A new study focusing on cardiovascular health and improved glucose control was presented at Nutrition 2024, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, held on June 30 in Chicago. The research findings were presented by Dr. Lasantha Krishan Hirimuthugoda, a postdoctoral research associate at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

The study aimed to investigate the dose-related effects of strawberry fruit intake on endothelial function and glucose control, specifically investigating the relationship of flow-mediated dilation (FMD) responses to intervention on cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk.

Study Details and Findings

The study included 36 women and 32 men, aged 20 to 62 years with a body mass index (BMI) of 29.8±4.8 kg/m2. Researchers assessed the effects of strawberry intake on FMD as well as the relationship of the FMD responses to intervention on CVD risk. FMD% was significantly influenced by eating strawberries daily for 4 weeks compared to control suggesting a dose-response toward higher to lower median, respectively (Kruskal-Wallis test, p<0.001). Preliminary analyses of CGM suggest no significant differences between interventions in changes from baseline (Kruskal-Wallis test p>0.05).

In a logistic regression model (with goodness of fit p=0.33) using all interventions with FMD responses and a 2% increase in FMD as an indicator of reduced CVD risk, suggested strawberry intake dose-dependently reduced CVD risk by 8-times compared to the control group (p<0.001). The sensitivity analysis, in which missing primary outcome data were imputed, resulted in similar findings (odd ratio, 8.029; to 7.029; p<0.001 to p=0.002).

Expert Commentary and Nutritional Value

“A diet low in fruit is among the top three risk factors for cardiovascular disease and diabetes,” said co-author Britt Burton-Freeman, Ph.D., professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology. “Adding as little as one cup of strawberries a day to your diet may show beneficial effects on your cardiovascular health.”

As one of the most popular and accessible fruits in the U.S., strawberries are a flavor favorite with consumers. A serving of 8 strawberries (one cup) fulfills the daily recommended value of vitamin C and delivers a host of other nutrients and beneficial bioactive compounds. Available year-round, strawberries offer consumers a versatile and convenient fruit option loved by kids and adults.

Meeting: NUTRITION 2024

The research was funded by the California Strawberry Commission.