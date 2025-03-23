Eating Healthy, Plant-Based Food Could Help You Live Longer, According to Scientists

Consuming a diet rich in healthy plant-based foods and beverages may reduce the risk of premature death.

People with cardiometabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, may significantly improve their chances of living longer by following a healthy plant-based diet, according to new research being presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session (ACC.25).

Unlike earlier studies that examined the effects of plant-based diets in the general population, this is the first to specifically evaluate their impact on individuals with cardiometabolic conditions, which are becoming increasingly common worldwide and are linked to a higher risk of early death.

“Among populations with cardiometabolic disorders, higher adherence to a healthful plant-based diet was significantly associated with a lower risk of total, cardiovascular and cancer mortality,” said Zhangling Chen, MD, PhD, of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University in Changsha, China, and the study’s lead author. “More intake of healthy plant-based foods, less intake of unhealthy plant-based foods, and less intake of animal-based foods are all important.”

Cardiometabolic disorders result from a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. They impact both cardiovascular health and the body’s ability to process food effectively. Although medications can help manage these conditions, diet and other lifestyle choices play a crucial role in preventing their progression to more serious diseases, including advanced heart disease and certain types of cancer.

Large-Scale Global Study

Researchers analyzed data from nearly 78,000 people with cardiometabolic disorders who participated in large prospective studies in the United Kingdom, United States, and China. The pooled datasets included 55,000 adults from the U.K. Biobank (UKB) between 2006-2022, 18,000 U.S. adults from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Study (NHANES) between 1999-2018, and almost 4,500 Chinese adults from the Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Study (CLHLS) between 2006-2018.

Participants completed dietary questionnaires or 24-hour dietary recall interviews at the beginning of the study. Researchers then assigned scores based on two diet indexes:

A healthful plant-based diet index (emphasizing vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, tea, and coffee)

An unhealthful plant-based diet index (including refined grains, potatoes, sugar-sweetened beverages, and animal-based foods)

Significant Impact on Mortality Risk

Overall, closer adherence to a healthful plant-based diet was associated with a 17% to 24% lower risk of death from any cause, cardiovascular disease or cancer, while closer adherence to an unhealthful plant-based diet brought a 28% to 36% increased risk of death from any cause, cardiovascular disease or cancer.

For the analysis, researchers adjusted for confounding factors such as demographics, dietary and lifestyle factors. Results were consistent across subgroups by age, race, sex, smoking, alcohol intake, body mass index, and physical activity. They were also consistent in people with different types of cardiometabolic disorders and in people from the U.K., U.S., and Chinese cohorts when these groups were analyzed separately, even though the U.K. and U.S. groups were significantly younger, with an average age of 57 years and 59 years, respectively, compared with the Chinese group, which had an average age of 84 years.

In a separate study that only used NHANES data and did not focus on people with cardiometabolic disorders, the same research group found that greater adherence to a healthy beverage pattern was associated with a lower risk of premature death. They defined a healthy beverage pattern as one high in tea, coffee, and low-fat milk and low in alcohol, whole-fat milk, fruit juice,e and sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened beverages.

“These findings may help individuals with cardiometabolic disorders make healthier lifestyle choices,” Chen said. “It is important to identify and develop cost-effective strategies to promote health among individuals with cardiometabolic disorders.”

For both studies, the researchers said that dietary data were self-reported by study participants at baseline and not assessed again, so the studies were not able to reflect any dietary changes participants may have made. They added that some potentially confounding factors were difficult to eliminate and suggested that additional prospective studies in diverse global populations would help to strengthen the evidence and confirm the importance of healthy food and beverage consumption patterns in broader populations.

Meeting: American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session

Chen will present the studies, “Associations Between Plant-Based Diets and Total Mortality Among Participants with Cardiometabolic Disorders” and “Associations of a Healthy Beverage Score with All-Cause and Cause-Specific Mortality among U.S. Adults: A Nationwide Cohort Study,” on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. CT / 20:30 UTC in South Hall.

