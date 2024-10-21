How Tiny Bubbles Are Supercharging Your Car’s Engine

High-speed X-ray imaging has revealed that cavitation significantly improves the efficiency of fuel jets in engines by enhancing fuel atomization. This discovery offers potential for designing more efficient engines, optimizing fuel usage as we shift towards alternative energies.

Cavitation is the formation of vapor bubbles within a liquid subjected to rapid acceleration, and it can potentially damage equipment like ship propellers. Its impact on microscopic devices remains largely unknown. In this study, scientists captured high-speed images of microscale cavitating fuel jets, revealing the motion of liquid jets at sonic speeds from high-pressure fuel injectors typical in vehicle engines.

Analysis indicated that previously invisible flow dynamics are influenced by cavitation across a range of pressures and temperatures, significantly boosting the energy conversion efficiency of the fuel injection process.

X-Ray Imaging Unlocks Secrets of Fuel Injection Efficiency

Using X-ray imaging, researchers explored cavitation’s role in enhancing fuel injection performance. Findings suggest that these vapor bubbles can be utilized to increase energy conversion efficiency, particularly when fuel is injected directly into engine cylinders—a method known to enhance combustion efficiency.

These insights are poised to guide the development of more efficient combustion engines, thereby improving the use of petroleum fuels as we transition to alternative energy sources.

Advanced Photon Source Enhances Fluid Dynamics Research

Liquid fuel spray dynamics are hard to study because the flow is highly transient and optically opaque. The ultra-intense X-ray beams delivered by the unique superconducting helical undulator (SCHU) provide an ideal tool to visualize fast liquid-fuel dynamics. The SCHU is located at the Advanced Photon Source, a Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science user facility operated by Argonne National Laboratory.

The research team demonstrated that the SCHU source enabled high-speed imaging at 65,000 frames per second with exposure time as short as 100 billionths of a second, with 1-micrometer spatial resolution. The unprecedented spatiotemporal resolution is made possible by the unique radiation properties of the SCHU device.

Breakthroughs in Fluid Dynamics Through High-Speed Imaging

Facilitated by highly quantitative analysis, the images reveal detailed fluid dynamics that are not only sensitive to hydrodynamic parameters such as injection pressure, surprisingly, but also their interplay with the fluid temperature, an important but often overlooked thermodynamic parameter.

For the first time, the scientists found that the flow dynamics related to the fluid velocity can be perfectly scaled by a single dimensionless parameter, cavitation number, in the extended pressure and temperature range. The researchers found that cavitation at high pressure and temperature promotes the liquid jet to reach 90% of the ideal values, significantly improving energy conversion during the atomization process in modern engines.

Reference: “Enhanced energy conversion efficiency promoted by cavitation in gasoline direct injection” by Qing Zhang, Ya Gao, Miaoqi Chu, Pice Chen, Qingteng Zhang and Jin Wang, 21 November 2022, Energy.

DOI: 10.1016/j.energy.2022.126117

The research was partially supported by the DOE Office of Science, Office of Basic Energy Sciences, Scientific User Facilities Division and Argonne National Laboratory. The research used resources at the Advanced Photon Source, a DOE Office of Science user facility operated by Argonne National Laboratory.

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