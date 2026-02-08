Hubble Captures a Wild Stellar Nursery Glowing With Newborn Stars

Hubble captures a dazzling stellar nursery where newborn stars light up and carve their way through glowing clouds in a nearby galaxy.

This striking image from the Hubble Space Telescope offers a fresh perspective on a faraway region where stars are actively forming. The view was captured alongside a recently released image and focuses on a nearby section of the N159 star-forming complex in the Large Magellanic Cloud, located about 160,000 light-years from Earth.

Glowing Gas and Emerging Stars

The scene is filled with dense clouds of cold hydrogen gas that twist and overlap to create ridges, hollow pockets, and glowing strands. Hidden within these thick clouds, newly born stars are beginning to shine. Their intense energy excites the surrounding hydrogen, causing it to glow with rich red colors that trace the structure of the gas.

How Young Stars Shape Their Surroundings

The brightest areas highlight clusters of hot, massive young stars. These stars release powerful radiation and stellar winds that push outward, reshaping the nearby gas. As a result, rounded bubbles and hollowed-out regions form, offering clear evidence of stellar feedback at work. In the foreground, darker clouds stand out as they are illuminated from behind by emerging stars. Together, these features reveal an ongoing exchange between star formation and the raw material that fuels it, showing how stars both arise from and transform their environment.

The Vast Scale of the N159 Region

N159 ranks among the most massive star-forming clouds in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy that is the largest of the small galaxies orbiting the Milky Way. While the image captures only a fraction of this region, the full star-forming complex spans more than 150 light-years, underscoring the immense scale of stellar creation taking place within this neighboring galaxy.

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