Is Yellowstone Going To Erupt? New Research Reveals That the Volcano Is Venting

Researchers have identified a stable, gas-venting magma cap beneath Yellowstone, reducing eruption risk and advancing subsurface imaging techniques for broader geological applications.
Beneath the steaming geysers and bubbling mud pots of Yellowstone National Park lies one of the world’s most closely monitored volcanic systems. A recent study, published in Nature, offers new insights into how this powerful system functions and what may prevent it from erupting.
Researchers from Rice University, the University of New Mexico, the University of Utah, and the University of Texas at Dallas have identified a distinct, volatile-rich magma layer just 3.8 kilometers below Yellowstone’s surface. This layer acts as a cap, effectively trapping heat and pressure beneath it. Using advanced controlled-source seismic imaging and high-resolution computer modeling, the team found that the magma reservoir is actively releasing gases while remaining stable.
The study, led by Chenglong Duan and Brandon Schmandt of Rice University, sheds new light on the movement of magma, gases, and fluids within Earth’s crust. The research was supported by the National Science Foundation.
“For decades, we’ve known there’s magma beneath Yellowstone, but the exact depth and structure of its upper boundary has been a big question,” said Schmandt, professor of Earth, environmental, and planetary sciences. “What we’ve found is that this reservoir hasn’t shut down — it’s been sitting there for a couple million years, but it’s still dynamic.”
Previous studies suggested the top of Yellowstone’s magma system could lie anywhere from 3 to 8 kilometers deep — an uncertainty that left geologists debating how the magma system today compares with conditions before prior eruptions.
Seismic Imaging Brings New Clarity
That changed after Schmandt conducted a high-resolution seismic survey in the northeastern part of the caldera. A 53,000-pound vibroseis truck — typically used for oil and gas exploration — essentially generated tiny earthquakes to send seismic waves into the ground. These waves reflected off subsurface layers and were recorded at the surface, revealing a sharp boundary at about 3.8 km depth.
“The motivation behind my research is to advance structural seismic imaging beyond the limits of conventional travel-time methods,” said Duan, a postdoctoral research associate. “Using a wave-equation imaging technique I developed during my Ph.D. for irregular seismic data, we made one of the first super clear images of the top of the magma reservoir beneath Yellowstone caldera.”
“Seeing such a strong reflector at that depth was a surprise,” Schmandt said. “It tells us that something physically distinct is happening there — likely a buildup of partially molten rock interspersed with gas bubbles.”
To better understand what causes this signal, Duan and Schmandt modeled various rock, melt, and volatile combinations. The best match they determined is a mixture of silicate melt and supercritical water bubbles within a porous rock matrix resulting in a volatile-rich cap with about 14% porosity, half of which is occupied by fluid bubbles.
As magma rises and decompresses in volcanic systems, gases like water and carbon dioxide exsolve from the melt, forming bubbles. In some cases, these bubbles can accumulate, increasing buoyancy and potentially driving explosive eruptions.
But present conditions at Yellowstone appear to tell a different story.
“Although we detected a volatile-rich layer, its bubble and melt contents are below the levels typically associated with imminent eruption,” Schmandt said. “Instead, it looks like the system is efficiently venting gas through cracks and channels between mineral crystals, which makes sense to me given Yellowstone’s abundant hydrothermal features emitting magmatic gases.”
Schmandt likened the system to “steady breathing” with bubbles rising and releasing through the porous rock — a natural pressure-release valve that lowers eruption risk.
Challenges in the Field and Data Lab
Getting these results was anything but easy. The research team not only completed the field survey in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they also had to coordinate the project within a busy and carefully protected national park. This meant they could only operate the heavy vibroseis truck at night and only from designated roadside turnouts. More than 600 seismometers were temporarily deployed to record the vibroseis truck signals, then recovered a few weeks later. Collaboration with University of Utah professor Jamie Farrell, a Yellowstone geophysics expert and seismic network operator, was essential to making this unusual survey possible, Schmandt said.
Processing the data proved just as difficult. Yellowstone’s complex geology — known for scattering seismic waves — produced noisy data that were initially hard to interpret. But with persistence and many discussions with Schmandt, Duan said he kept going, refining his approach again and again until the numbers finally told a clear story.
“The challenge was that the raw data made it almost impossible to visualize any reflection signals,” Duan said. “We used the STA/LTA function to enhance coherent seismic reflections, and this was the first time we had innovatively applied STA/LTA data within the wave-equation imaging algorithm.”
Duan said that just like traversing the rocky landscape of Yellowstone, tenacity is key for navigating its mysteries underground.
“When you see noisy, challenging data, don’t give up,” Duan said. “After we realized the standard processing was not going to work, that’s when we got creative and adapted our approach.”
By identifying this sharp, volatile-rich cap beneath Yellowstone, Schmandt’s team has established a new benchmark for monitoring the volcano’s activity. Future research could attempt to detect any shifts in melt content or gas accumulation that may serve as early warning signs of unrest.
Beyond Yellowstone, the study offers broader insights into onshore subsurface imaging with potential applications not only for volcano monitoring but also for carbon storage, energy exploration and hazard assessment.
“Being able to image what’s happening underground is important for everything from geothermal energy to storing carbon dioxide,” Schmandt said. “This work shows that with creativity and perseverance, we can see through complicated data and reveal what’s happening beneath our feet.”
Reference: “A sharp volatile-rich cap to the Yellowstone magmatic system” by Chenglong Duan, Wenkai Song, Brandon Schmandt, Jamie Farrell, David Lumley, Tobias Fischer, Lindsay Lowe Worthington and Fan-Chi Lin, 16 April 2025, Nature.
DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-08775-9
That’s such a shame. I was hoping that it would erupt during my life time, but it doesn’t look good since I’m 66.
You and a good percentage of the population won’t exist when it does erupt.
It’ll solve climate change at a stroke though.
Type volcano into search and you get the “its gonna blow” caption under the picture of a violent eruption at yellowstone. One article claimed its erupting, no its venting, has been forever. Bs stories
I’m thinking when Yellowstone erupts there’s going to be a chain reaction and other volcanoes is going to erupt around the world that’s what I’m thinking cuz they’re all connected to the same system 😕
Not how it works. You’re safe.
Agree
It will kill you if it blows
nope, it going to happen in the south pacific sumatra tonga area.
soon.
Pachamama is gonna spank the population of earth.
Ready to blow its top, flee now.
If any super volcano chooses to blow the whole world is in trouble. Fortunately such occurances are rare and unlikely to happen in the foreseeable future. No doubt world wide surveillance will monitor for any such occurrences and solutions developed to cope. Note NZ also has a super volcano.
I live in Idaho. Do I have time to move to South texas
Move 200 miles away.
If you lift now
The potential energy available here is beyond enormous. I wonder if any serious studies have been made to determine the potential of this geothermal gold mine.
It is. National Park. I would hope commercial energy exploration would be off limits. Also I’m not sure poking the subterainion beast would be a good idea.
Super dangerous. If you capture the hot water and resupply it with normal water would be key back in the old days. But Through subsurface imaging and lab experiments, Stanford scientists have shown how pressure buildup from water and vapor in the reservoir under Campi Flegrei can lead to earthquakes when the caprock, or lid, seals.
if I have this right the last disruption was 650,000 years ago and long overdue and from what I understand from Yellowstone to all through the eastern United States would all be obliterated and I imagine that is inevitable may God bless us all
I half wish it would blow and take out the entire liberal west coast.
Thankfully it would also obliterate the Maga cultists along with the liberals since nature doesn’t give a fig about politics lol. Considering that we are watching our democracy disintegrate what’s an apocalyptic volcanic eruption going to fix? You know I honestly think it’s humanity’s time to run out, with all the time we’ve spent on earth our greed, ignorance and penchant for self destruction should not exist anymore.
If you really feel strongly about your position, I’d like to point out that no one is preventing you from setting an example by being the first to run to the exit door. Walk the talk!
You thoughts should exist. Such a negative way to think about other people. My guess is that you are stuck in a negative pattern thanks to others who think the same way
Why do you care so much about how other people choose to live if it doesn’t affect your life personally?
“…, the team found that the magma reservoir is actively releasing gases while remaining stable.”
Does this mean that Yellowstone NP is releasing an anomalous amount of CO2? If so, what are the implications for the US Geological Survey estimate of volcanic CO2 emissions? As I understand it, the USGS estimate is based on a few samples of active volcanoes, such as Mount Etna. What happens to the estimate of uncertainty for terrestrial CO2 emissions when Yellowstone, Long Valley Caldera, and Ngorongoro Caldera (Africa) are considered?
Why worry about it? Not like there’s anything you or anybody else can do anyway, and allowing this kind of stuff to occupy real estate in your brain is just aging you. It’s best to just let God handle it!
Amen!
Amen I’m ready to meet my maker are you?
Because that is how science works. We might not be able to do anything about it right now or we probably can
All we know about science and people still cling to mythology