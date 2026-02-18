Lifelong Learning Linked to 38% Lower Alzheimer’s Risk

A new study links lifelong “cognitive enrichment” to delayed Alzheimer’s and mild cognitive impairment.

Taking part in mentally engaging activities across the lifespan, including reading, writing, and learning a new language, may be linked to a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease and a slower rate of cognitive decline. That is the conclusion of a study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The researchers emphasize that the findings show an association and do not prove that lifelong learning directly prevents Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the study, individuals with the highest levels of lifelong cognitive engagement were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease about five years later than those with the lowest levels. They also developed mild cognitive impairment seven years later on average.

“Our study looked at cognitive enrichment from childhood to later life, focusing on activities and resources that stimulate the mind,” said study author Andrea Zammit, PhD, of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. “Our findings suggest that cognitive health in later life is strongly influenced by lifelong exposure to intellectually stimulating environments.”

Study Design and Participants

The research included 1,939 adults with an average age of 80 who did not have dementia at enrollment. Participants were monitored for approximately eight years.

To measure cognitive enrichment, researchers asked participants to complete surveys covering three phases of life. Early life enrichment, defined as experiences before age 18, included how often participants were read to or read books, whether newspapers and atlases were available at home, and whether they studied a foreign language for more than five years.

Enrichment during midlife was assessed using factors such as income at age 40, access to household resources including magazine subscriptions, dictionaries, and library cards, and how frequently participants visited places like museums or libraries.

Later life enrichment, beginning around age 80, focused on how often individuals read, wrote, or played games, along with their total income from Social Security, retirement funds, and other sources.

Key Findings on Alzheimer’s and Mild Cognitive Impairment

Over the course of the study, 551 participants were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and 719 developed mild cognitive impairment.

The researchers compared people in the top 10% of overall cognitive enrichment scores with those in the bottom 10%. Among those with the highest enrichment, 21% developed Alzheimer’s disease. In contrast, 34% of those with the lowest enrichment levels were diagnosed with the condition.

After accounting for age, sex, and education, the analysis showed that higher lifetime enrichment scores were associated with a 38% lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease and a 36% lower risk of mild cognitive impairment.

Participants with the highest enrichment levels were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at an average age of 94, compared to 88 among those with the lowest enrichment levels, reflecting a delay of more than five years.

A similar pattern was seen for mild cognitive impairment. Those with the greatest lifetime enrichment developed the condition at an average age of 85, while those with the lowest enrichment developed it at age 78, representing a seven-year difference.

Brain Findings and Potential Implications

Researchers also looked at a smaller group of participants who died during the study and had autopsies. They found those with higher lifetime enrichment had better memory and thinking skills and slower decline prior to death, even when researchers accounted for early brain changes linked to Alzheimer’s, like the buildup of proteins called amyloid and tau.

“Our findings are encouraging, suggesting that consistently engaging in a variety of mentally stimulating activities throughout life may make a difference in cognition,” said Zammit. “Public investments that expand access to enriching environments, like libraries and early education programs designed to spark a lifelong love of learning, may help reduce the incidence of dementia.”

A limitation of the study was that participants reported details about their early and midlife experiences later in life, so they may not have remembered everything accurately.

Reference: “Associations of Lifetime Cognitive Enrichment With Incident Alzheimer Disease Dementia, Cognitive Aging, and Cognitive Resilience” by Andrea R. Zammit, Lei Yu, Victoria N. Poole, Alifiya Kapasi, Robert S. Wilson and David A. Bennett, 11 February 2026, Neurology.

DOI: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000214677

The study was supported by the National Institutes of Health and Michael Urbut, former member of the Rush University Board of Governors.

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