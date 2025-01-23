Lose Weight and Transform Your Health Without Counting Calories With the Science-Backed NiMe Diet

Discover the NiMe Diet: a revolutionary approach that combines ancient dietary wisdom with modern science to boost health markers and gut microbiome diversity, leading to notable improvements in weight, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.

Researchers have discovered that a new diet, inspired by the traditional eating habits of non-industrialized societies, can significantly lower the risk of several chronic diseases. They also plan to make the diet’s recipes available to the public.

In affluent countries like Ireland, modern diets — high in processed foods and low in fiber — have been linked to a sharp rise in chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Significant Health Benefits of the NiMe Diet

According to a study published today (January 23) in the renowned scientific journal Cell, a diet designed to replicate the eating patterns of non-industrialized communities has shown remarkable health benefits in a human trial. After just three weeks, participants experienced significant improvements in their metabolism and immune function. The diet led to:

Promoted weight loss

decreased bad cholesterol by 17%

reduced blood sugar by 6%

reduced C-reactive Protein (a marker of inflammation and heart disease) by 14%

Microbiome Improvements and Study Methodology

These improvements were linked to beneficial changes in the participants’ gut microbiome, the home to trillions of bacteria that play a vital role in our health, influencing digestion, immunity, and metabolism. The research was conducted by an international team of scientists led by Professor Jens Walter, a leading scientist at University College Cork where he holds a Research Ireland Professorship. The human trial was performed at the University of Alberta in Canada, Prof. Walter’s previous institution.

“Industrialization has drastically impacted our gut microbiome, likely increasing the risk of chronic diseases,” explained Prof. Walter, who is also a Principal Investigator at APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-renowned Research Ireland center.

“To counter this, we developed a diet that mimics traditional, non-industrialized dietary habits and is compatible with our understanding on diet-microbiome interactions. In a strictly controlled human trial, participants followed this diet and consumed L. reuteri, a beneficial bacterium prevalent in the gut of Papua New Guineans but rarely found in the industrialized microbiomes.”

Details and Benefits of the NiMe Diet

The study demonstrated that the new diet entitled NiMeTM (Non-industrialized Microbiome Restore) diet enhanced the short-term persistence of L. reuteri in the gut.

However, it also improved microbiome features damaged by industrialization, such as reducing pro-inflammatory bacteria and bacterial genes that degrade the mucus layer in the gut. These changes were linked to improvements in cardiometabolic markers of chronic disease risk.

Although participants did not consume fewer calories on the NiMe diet, they lost weight, and the diet alone led to considerable cardiometabolic benefits.

Design Principles of the NiMe Diet

In previous research, Prof. Walter’s team, studying the gut microbiome in rural Papua New Guinea, found that individuals there have a much more diverse microbiome, enriched in bacteria that thrive from dietary fiber, and with lower levels of pro-inflammatory bacteria linked to the western diet. This information was used to design the NiMeTM diet.

The NiMeTM diet shares key characteristics of non-industrialized diets:

Plant-based focus, but not vegetarian: Primarily made up of vegetables, legumes, and other whole-plant foods. One small serving of animal protein per day (salmon, chicken, or pork).

No dairy, beef, or wheat: Excluded simply because they are not part of the traditional foods consumed by rural Papua New Guineans.

Very low in processed foods that are high in sugar and saturated fat.

Fiber-rich: Fiber content was 22 grams per 1,000 calories—exceeding current dietary recommendations.

Societal Impact and Future Directions

“Everybody knows that diet influences health, but many underestimate the magnitude,” said Prof. Walter.

Commenting on this study, Prof. Paul Ross, Director of APC Microbiome Ireland, said: “This study shows that we can target the gut microbiome through specific diets to improve health and reduce disease risk. These findings could shape future dietary guidelines and inspire the development of new food products and ingredients, as well as therapeutics, which target the microbiome.”

“The recipes from the NiMe Diet will be posted to our Instagram (@nimediet) and Facebook pages, and they will also be included in an online cookbook soon. It is important to us to make these recipes freely available so that everyone can enjoy them and improve their health by feeding their gut microbiome,” said Dr. Anissa Armet from the University of Alberta, a registered dietitian who designed the NiMe diet and one of the lead authors of the publication.

Reference: “Cardiometabolic benefits of a non-industrialized-type diet are linked to gut microbiome modulation” by Fuyong Li, Anissa M. Armet, Katri Korpela, Junhong Liu, Rodrigo Margain Quevedo, Francesco Asnicar, Benjamin Seethaler, Tianna B.S. Rusnak, Janis L. Cole, Zhihong Zhang, Shuang Zhao, Xiaohang Wang, Adele Gagnon, Edward C. Deehan, João F. Mota, Jeffrey A. Bakal, Russell Greiner, Dan Knights, Nicola Segata, Stephan C. Bischoff, Laurie Mereu, Andrea M. Haqq, Catherine J. Field, Liang Li, Carla M. Prado and Jens Walter, 23 January 2025, Cell.

DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2024.12.034

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