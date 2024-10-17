Wavefunction matching is revolutionizing the study of quantum many-body systems, allowing scientists to perform previously impossible computations by adjusting interactions at short distances.
This technique enables accurate simulations of light nuclei, medium-mass nuclei, neutron matter, and nuclear matter, closely matching empirical data on nuclear properties. This breakthrough is beneficial not only in quantum computing but also in classical computational applications.
Quantum Many-Body Systems
Quantum many-body systems are incredibly complex, presenting significant challenges for even the most advanced computers. Scientists often employ the ab initio approach to analyze these systems, which breaks down complex systems into basic components and their interactions. However, certain ab initio methods encounter severe computational challenges with realistic interactions. Wavefunction matching offers a novel solution by modifying particle interactions at short distances to align their quantum state wavefunctions with those of a more computable interaction. This adjustment facilitates solving previously impossible calculations.
Exploring the Wavefunction Matching Approach
In this research, scientists implemented wavefunction matching to conduct lattice simulations using realistic interactions. They tested this method on light nuclei, medium-mass nuclei, neutron matter, and nuclear matter, achieving theoretical results that align closely with empirical data concerning nuclear size, structure, and binding energies. This method not only enables previously unfeasible calculations but also has broad applications in both classical and quantum computing.
Implementing First Principles in Quantum Calculations
Researchers using methods for quantum many-body systems that start from first principles frequently find that they can perform calculations using a simple approximate interaction, but realistic high-fidelity interactions are not possible due to computational problems. This research introduces a new approach called wavefunction matching that solves this problem by using surgery. Wavefunction matching removes the short-distance part of the high-fidelity interaction and replaces it with the short-distance part of an easily computable interaction.
Achievements and Applications of New Research
This transformation is done in a way that preserves all the important properties of the original interaction. Since the new wavefunctions look like those of the easily computable interaction, calculations can now be performed using the easily computable interaction, together with a standard procedure for handling small corrections called perturbation theory. The researchers applied this new approach to lattice simulations for light nuclei, medium-mass nuclei, neutron matter, and nuclear matter.
For more on this research, see International Team Cracks a Long-Standing Physics Problem.
Reference: “Wavefunction matching for solving quantum many-body problems” by Serdar Elhatisari, Lukas Bovermann, Yuan-Zhuo Ma, Evgeny Epelbaum, Dillon Frame, Fabian Hildenbrand, Myungkuk Kim, Youngman Kim, Hermann Krebs, Timo A. Lähde, Dean Lee, Ning Li, Bing-Nan Lu, Ulf-G. Meißner, Gautam Rupak, Shihang Shen, Young-Ho Song and Gianluca Stellin, 15 May 2024, Nature.
DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-07422-z
This research was funded by the Department of Energy Office of Science and by an extensive array of German, Korean, Turkish, Chinese, and other organizations. For a complete list of funding sources, please see the paper in Nature.
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The universe is not algebra, formulas, or fractions. The universe is the superposition, deflection, and entanglement of geometric shapes, is the interaction and balance of topological shapes and their fractal structures, and is the synchronous effect of countless topological vortex gravitational fields and their fractal structures.
Ask the researchers:
1. What exactly does your wavefunction match?
2. What exactly is the so-called quantum?
3. Is quantum a cat that is both dead and alive?
4. Does the wavefunction describe high-dimensional spacetime phenomena or low dimensional spacetime phenomena?
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research (such as topological structures). When physics is passionate about studying imaginary particles and things, it is no longer much different from theology.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory (TVT): Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex theory (TVT) heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). Let us continue to witness with facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of human social sciences and humanities. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of certain so-called academic publications or endorsements from certain so-called scientific awards.
As some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/super-photons-unveiled-sculpting-light-into-unbreakable-communication-networks/#comment-861546 ): Fortunately, we have enough pieces to put the puzzle together properly, and there are folks who have chosen to forego today’s societal structures in order to do exactly that.
Additionally, some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/science-made-simple-what-is-nuclear-fission/#comment-862083 ): You have been spewing this type of nonsensical word salad for several years now. Outrage doesn’t equal competence. If anything, your inability to convince anyone is a sign of your incompetence. Ask the commenter：Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, and it even won awards. These so-called academic publications blatantly talk nonsense, which is a public humiliation of the normal intellectual level of the public. Do you think this is human misfortune or personal misfortune?
Isn’t this the evil consequence of the Physics Review family misleading science?
Academic circle is not Entertainment industry. Have some people really never know what shame is?
Look who’s commenting! Apparently you have no shame by spamming pseudoscience, and then implying you are part of “Academic circle[s]”.
I assume responses only encourage you, but sometimes the irony is just too odious.
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In the interaction and balance of topological vortices, each topological vortex is a variable, and a natural constant, and a quantification metrics.
Similar to impedance matching https://www.researchgate.net/publication/384459559_Not_Your_Father's_Physics
VERY GOOD!
The universe is not algebra, formulas, or fractions. The universe is the superposition, deflection, and entanglement of geometric shapes, is the interaction and balance of topological shapes and their fractal structures, and is the synchronous effect of countless topological vortex gravitational fields.
The physical phenomenon described by wavefunction interactions is essentially the superposition, deflection, and entanglement of topological vortices.
Well, perhaps, but we wouldn’t know since you have no peer reviewed published article to point us to. As it is, you look precisely as the other spammer here, only less wordy.
Is this your peer review fig leaf? ( https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286 ).
Let us continue to witness via facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of sciences and humanities in human society.