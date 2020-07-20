Mini-Neptunes Could Be Irradiated Ocean Planets

Many exoplanets known today are ‘super-Earths,’ with a radius 1.3 times that of Earth, and ‘mini-Neptunes,’ with 2.4 Earth radii.

Mini-Neptunes, which are less dense, were long thought to be gas planets, made up of hydrogen and helium. Now, scientists at the Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Marseille (CNRS/Aix-Marseille Université/Cnes)[1] have examined a new possibility, namely that the low density of mini-Neptunes could be explained simply by the presence of a thick layer of water that experiences an intense greenhouse effect caused by the irradiation from their host star.

These findings, recently published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, show that mini-Neptunes could be super-Earths with a rocky core surrounded by water in a supercritical state[2], suggesting that these two types of exoplanet may form in the same way.

Another paper recently published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, involving in France scientists mainly from the CNRS and the University of Bordeaux[3], focused on the effect of stellar irradiation on the radius of Earth-sized planets containing water. Their work shows that the size of the atmospheres of such planets increases considerably when subject to a strong greenhouse effect, in line with the study on mini-Neptunes.

Future observations should make it possible to test these novel hypotheses put forward by French scientists, who are making major contributions to our knowledge of exoplanets.

References:

“Irradiated Ocean Planets Bridge Super-Earth and Sub-Neptune Populations” by Olivier Mousis, Magali Deleuil, Artyom Aguichine, Emmanuel Marcq2, Joseph Naar, Lorena Acuña Aguirre, Bastien Brugger and Thomas Gonçalves, 15 June 2020, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/ab9530

“Revised mass-radius relationships for water-rich rocky planets more irradiated than the runaway greenhouse limit” by Turbet, Martin; Bolmont Emeline; Ehrenreich, David; Gratier, Pierre; Leconte, Jérémy; Selsis, Franck; Hara, Nathan; Lovis, Christophe, 9 June 2020, Astronomy & Astrophysics.

DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/201937151

Notes