    NASA Astronauts Suit Up for the First Epic Spacewalk of 2025

    NASA Astronauts Evaluate Their Spacesuits
    NASA astronaut and Expedition 72 Flight Engineer Butch Wilmore (center) assists International Space Station Commander Suni Williams (left) and Flight Engineer Nick Hague (right), both NASA astronauts, as they evaluate their spacesuits in a pressurized configuration. Hague and Williams are scheduled to exit the orbital outpost on January 16 for a spacewalk to service astrophysics gear including the NICER X-ray telescope and the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. Credit: NASA

    Preparations for an upcoming spacewalk continued aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as astronauts conducted health assessments and worked on their spacesuits. On Tuesday, the crew also dedicated time to biology, physics, and lab maintenance as part of Expedition 72’s busy schedule.

    Suiting Up for Space

    NASA astronauts Nick Hague, a Flight Engineer, and Suni Williams, the station’s Commander, began their day with routine health checks required before spacewalks. They measured vital signs such as heart rate, breathing rate, and temperature, and completed a hearing test. Afterward, the duo focused on preparing their spacesuits, installing lithium-ion batteries, and testing the suits’ electrical and communication systems. Fellow Flight Engineer Butch Wilmore assisted with the preparations, ensuring the spacesuits were camera-ready for the astronauts’ upcoming journey into the vacuum of space.

    Clouds Move in Over Baja California From Space Station
    A sheet of clouds moves in over Baja California and the Gulf of California as the International Space Station soared 262 miles above. Credit: NASA

    Countdown to the Spacewalk

    Hague and Williams will set their spacesuits to battery power at approximately 8 a.m. EST on Thursday signifying the official start of the first spacewalk of 2025. The experienced spacewalkers will exit the Quest airlock and spend about six-and-a-half hours servicing astrophysics hardware including the NICER X-ray telescope and the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. Also on the task list, are the replacement of a rate gyro assembly to maintain station orientation and the replacement of a planar reflector to provide navigation data. NASA+ begins its spacewalk coverage at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

    Scientific Endeavors Beyond Earth

    Earlier in his shift, Wilmore set up and calibrated genetic sequencing hardware that analyzes station water samples to identify bacteria and fungi species. NASA Flight Engineer Don Pettit started his day on orbital plumbing tasks before removing and processing research samples collected from the Gradient Heating Furnace that enables semiconductor crystal growth research.

    Research in Microgravity

    Working in the orbital outpost’s Roscosmos segment, all three cosmonauts, including Flight Engineers Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner, and Aleksandr Gorbunov, studied how microgravity affects blood flow through the tiniest vessels in the human circulatory system. On Tuesday, the trio also replaced electronics gear and serviced orbital plumbing hardware throughout the day.

