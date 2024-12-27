Parma Wallabies Under Siege: How Bushfires and Foxes Threaten Survival

The Parma wallaby, a vulnerable species, faces extinction risks from predation, habitat destruction, and a lack of comprehensive conservation strategies.

The marsupial thrives in predator-free environments like Mount Wilson, but its survival depends on creating more such safe havens and fostering collaboration between governments, landowners, and private entities.

The Parma Wallaby: A Vulnerable Species in Crisis

More fox-free safe havens and stronger collaboration between government and landowners are crucial to ensuring the survival of the Parma wallaby, according to an expert from The Australian National University (ANU).

The Parma wallaby, also called the white-throated wallaby, is classified as a vulnerable species in Australia and is listed as Near Threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). These small marsupials inhabit the Great Dividing Range in northern New South Wales.

Predation and Habitat Loss: Key Threats

ANU Professor George Wilson, co-author of a new paper examining the history, relocation efforts, and threats to Parma wallabies, identifies predation as a significant threat to their survival.

He said the Black Summer bushfires likely devastated Parma wallaby populations and destroyed critical habitats, pushing the species closer to extinction.

“An attempt to reintroduce a population near Robertson in New South Wales was unsuccessful, with foxes killing more than 40 Parma wallabies within three months,” Professor Wilson said.

“This is in contrast to fox-free New Zealand, where authorities are trying to eradicate Parma wallabies because there is an overabundance of them.

Safe Havens and Captive Breeding: A Path to Survival

“We know Parma wallabies are thriving in a predator-free enclosure at Mount Wilson. We need to create more privately owned safe havens and captive breeding programs like that one to secure these animals’ long-term survival.”

The New South Wales government’s Saving Our Species program outlines certain conservation strategies for Parma wallabies.

But Professor Wilson said the strategy overlooks the need for more safe havens for these animals, which would provide several benefits including population security in the event of bushfires; facilitating disease and genetics management; and, protecting the species from vehicle collisions and introduced predators.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is building an enclosure at Ngambaa Nature Reserve which will relocate some of the Parma wallabies from Mount Wilson, although the researchers argue more facilities are needed.

Private Landowners: A Vital Role in Conservation

“Predator-proof fencing is costly to build and maintain. Government agencies should be working with private landholders to build them in a cost-effective manner and encourage greater collaboration between zoos, nature reserves, and commercial investors,” Professor Wilson said.

Samaa Kalsia from the Australian Wildlife Services said the actions outlined in the Save Our Species strategy are “aspirational rather than realistic of what government agencies alone can achieve.”

Knowledge Gaps and Government Shortcomings

“A lot of the threats to Parma wallabies outlined by the New South Wales government is actually indicative of a lack of knowledge or an insufficient understanding about the animal’s habitat and food requirements and the extent of the impact of predation by foxes, among other concerns,” Ms. Kalsia, who is a co-author of the paper alongside Professor Wilson, said.

“Historically, there hasn’t been much research conducted that focuses on Parma wallabies, and this is further contributing to the species’ elevated risk of extinction.

“The state government’s conservation plan also doesn’t outline any incentives for private landowners to implement measures that help Parma wallabies.

“It’s unlikely the threats to these animals will be addressed unless governments facilitate rather than inhibit the creation of sanctuaries like the one at Yengo, Mount Wilson, and others at Barrington Tops and Bannockburn.”

The paper is published in Australian Zoologist.

Reference: “Parma wallabies: a history of translocations and reintroductions” by Samaa Kalsia, Melanie Edwards and George Wilson, 28 December 2024, Australian Zoologist.

DOI: 10.7882/AZ.2024.046

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.