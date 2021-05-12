Preliminary Data Suggests Mixing COVID-19 Vaccines Increases Frequency of Adverse Reactions

Research, from Com-COV study comparing mixed dosing schedules of Pfizer / Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, shows increase in the frequency of mild-moderate symptoms in those receiving either mixed dosing schedule

Adverse reactions were short-lived, with no other safety concerns

Impact of mixed schedules on immunogenicity unknown as yet, with data to follow from this study

Researchers running the University of Oxford-led Com-COV study — launched earlier this year to investigate alternating doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine — have today reported preliminary data revealing more frequent mild to moderate reactions in mixed schedules compared to standard schedules.

Writing in a peer-reviewed Research Letter published in the Lancet, they report that, when given at a four-week interval, both of the ‘mixed’ schedules (Pfizer-BioNTech followed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Oxford-AstraZeneca followed by Pfizer-BioNTech) induced more frequent reactions following the 2nd, ‘boost’ dose than the standard, ‘non-mixed’ schedules. They add that any adverse reactions were short-lived and there were no other safety concerns.

Matthew Snape, Associate Professor in Paediatrics and Vaccinology at the University of Oxford, and Chief Investigator on the trial, said:

“Whilst this is a secondary part of what we are trying to explore through these studies, it is important that we inform people about these data, especially as these mixed-doses schedules are being considered in several countries. The results from this study suggest that mixed dose schedules could result in an increase in work absences the day after immunization, and this is important to consider when planning immunization of health care workers.

“Importantly, there are no safety concerns or signals, and this does not tell us if the immune response will be affected. We hope to report these data in the coming months. In the meantime, we have adapted the ongoing study to assess whether early and regular use of paracetamol reduces the frequency of these reactions.”

They also noted that as the study data was recorded in participants aged 50 and above, there is a possibility such reactions may be more prevalent in younger age groups.

Reference: 13 May 2021, The Lancet.

About the Com-Cov trial:

The study has been classified as an Urgent Public Health study by the NIHR and is being undertaken by NISEC and the Oxford Vaccine Group, with funding of £7 million from the government through the Vaccines Taskforce.

The University of Oxford is leading the study, run by the National Immunisation Schedule Evaluation Consortium (NISEC) and backed by £7 million of government funding from the Vaccines Taskforce.

It aims to evaluate the feasibility of using a different vaccine for the initial ‘prime’ vaccination to the follow-up ‘booster’ vaccination, helping policymakers explore whether this could be a viable route to increase the flexibility of vaccination programs.

The trial recruited 830 volunteers aged 50 and above from eight National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) supported sites in England to evaluate the four different combinations of prime and booster vaccination: a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine followed by boosting with either the Pfizer vaccine or a further dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, or a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine followed by boosting with either the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or a further dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

In April, the researchers expanded the program to include the Moderna and Novavax vaccines in a new study (Com-Cov2), run across nine National Institute for Health Research supported sites by NISEC and backed through funding from the Vaccines Taskforce and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Volunteers would have received either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine, and then randomly allocated to receive either the same vaccine for their second dose or a dose of the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Moderna or Novavax.

The six new ‘arms’ of the trial each aimed to recruit 175 candidates, adding a further 1050 recruits into this program.

Both studies are designed as so-called ‘non-inferiority’ studies — the intent is to demonstrate that mixing is not substantially worse than not mixing — and will compare the immune system responses to the gold-standard responses reported in previous clinical trials of each vaccine.

About the Oxford Vaccine Group

About the National Institute for Health Research

About the Vaccines Taskforce

About the University of Oxford

